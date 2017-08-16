Letters to the editor, Aug. 16

Medical-assisted dying should be respected

We were appalled upon reading of the struggle the Thomas family (The right to choose, Northumberland Today, Aug. 10) was made to endure in order to provide Archie Thomas with a humane and dignified death.

Believe what you will, but MAID is law and medical staff need to respect patients’ choices under the law. Medical staff are also obligated to treat their patients with sensitivity and compassion.

Shame on Northumberland Hills Hospital and those staff who refused to do so for the Thomas family.

Gwyn Griffith and Nancy Emkin

Cobourg

Kudos to doctor who stepped up

It is impossible to believe our Northumberland Hills Hospital is dragging its feet about getting a policy in place for assisted death.

I am a firm believer that the law does not go far enough in letting us decide when we want to go and then to let us go with dignity. It should be our road to walk.

I admire Dr. Essak for stepping up to the plate in the case of Archie Thomas (Thursday, August 10, 2017) and hope that other caring doctors will follow.

Nobie Clarkson

Cobourg

There are many venues downtown for art installations

Grahame Woods, ‘Thank you, parks department,’ August 10, suggested that “Perhaps, eventually, three or four commissioned works, strategically placed around an enhanced Victoria Park …”

I concur with Grahame Woods suggestions, except the above. Victoria Park is already well-enhanced; lotsa trees, grass, sand and stuff. It has a rose garden, floral clock, a sculpture, lawn bowling club, bandshell, canteen, basketball court, two water parks, sculpture to women victims, sensory garden, trailer park, swimming pool. That’s a lot of enhancement. There are many other venues downtown for art installations.

Two new benches have been installed recently in the sensory garden. They were made from wood taken from the last elm standing in Victoria Park. This tree was celebrated and commemorated by ‘poetry (in C)obourg spaces’ in 2015. Large parts of the elm’s stem was set aside to dry and later become a park bench. There will be many more benches in the next two years as the wood dries enough for cutting.

The wide plank of wood that forms the back of the bench is large enough to host a bit of poetry wood-burned into the plank. The Parks Dept. could invite the Cobourg Poet Laureate, Ted Amsden, and the Poet Laureate Emeritus, Eric Winter, to contribute a poem to be engraved into the bench. This is not an expensive or cumbersome idea.

Mr. Grahame would have done well to give a mention of one of Cobourg’s other unique and distinctive sidewalk attraction; Stanza Room Only, placed outside 66 King Street East where the longest running poetry reading series of the Cobourg Poetry Workshop resides. Over 31 poets have chalked their talk on that space since 2015, as well as countless other unknowns with their drive-by chalkings. Some of Canada’s finest poets have chalked there. Stanza Room Only has become well-known in the poetry community across Canada.

C’mon down Grahame, and chalk your talk on the sidewalk with the other poets.

Wally Keeler

Cobourg