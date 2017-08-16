Fastball playoffs begin Thursday in Colborne

Due to a rainy season, Rutherflo and the Cobourg Midget Cruizers entered into a double-header with Rutherflo coming out on top with a 9-1 win in the first game.

However, the score did not really reflect the pitching duel between Rutherflo’s Riley Minifie, who earned seven strikeouts, while Cruizers Brandon Landry (aka Leaping Larry Jr.) had eight.

Rutherflo: Craig Buttar - home run, single; Cory Mattson - home run; John Minifie and Elliot Deseure each with a double; singles from Riley Minifie, Brandon Savage, Chris Dryburgh, Gary West and Brandon Cane

Cruizers: Rick Ash - home run; Matt Ball, Doug Mcnairn, Scott Holmes, Anthony Gagovski and Wilson Behan each added singles

In game two of the night, Rutherflo’s Craig Buttar handed Cruizers Doug Mcnairn a 3-1 defeat.

Rutherflo: Brandon Savage, Justin Bertin, Riley Minifie and Cory Mattson all had singles

Cruizers: Doug Mcnairn – two singles; Rick Ash and Colton McCurdy with a single apiece

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. starts off the double-header round of playoffs, then on Tuesday and the final top two teams playing for the Colborne Cup next Thursday. Come out and enjoy some great fastball.