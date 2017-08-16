Cramahe council news

Grant application moves ahead for library expansion

In hopes of qualifying for $150,00 in Trillium grant funds, Cramahe Township council approved Library Board CEO Mary Norton proceeding with an application at its Aug. 8 meeting.

A 540-square-foot addition to the Colborne library is proposed to provide more room for programs offered, shelving, quiet study areas, an accessible entrance and adequate office space.

“Two quotes have been received and are in the range of $230,000 to $266,400. These appear to be reasonable estimates for the purpose of making the application for funding, however will be subject to change as the project details are fine tuned,” a Cramahe staff report to council states.

Speed limit signs requested for Edville

An Edville mother’s request to erect 50 or 60 km/h speed limit signs at both hamlet signs on Telephone Road has been referred to the Cramahe Township Police Services Board for recommendation.

“We have a problem here with cars travelling at a high rate of speed. Early mornings and mid-afternoons seem to be the worst times, but we also have a problem with the trucks from the gravel pit speeding,” Jackie Greenen wrote to Cramahe Mayor Marc Coombs Aug. 1.

“It seems that drivers use this stretch of road for quick access to and from the 401 at the Brighton cut-off. Also, if there are any incidents on the 401, drivers use this road as a bypass from the 401 but do not reduce their speed accordingly,” Ms. Greenen stated.

Walking or riding a bike can be “very dangerous,” she said, noting that there are children and pets in the neighbourhood.

Building numbers

As of the end of June, 60 building permits representing $7,435,100 in value — and $41,437.22 for municipal coffers — have been issued in Cramahe Township.

There have been 17 permits for single dwellings.

For the same period of time in 2016, there were 49 permits representing $8,734,932 of value and $48,205.32 of revenue. Permits included 20 new dwellings.

Input on candidate supporter signatures sought

Effective April 1, 2018, a candidate for municipal council must have 25 signatures of support to qualify for running for election under amendments to the Municipal Elections Act.

But some municipalities have protested that the number is onerous for municipalities which have low populations.

Now, the provincial government is requesting feedback from municipalities. Cramahe Township is to forward any comments to Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi.

On Aug. 8, Cramahe Township deferred the request to staff for comment and recommendation of council action.

Cramahe supports Via Rail High Frequency Train proposal

To support High Frequency Train proposals of Via Rail, Cramahe Township is backing Northumberland County and the Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus resolution asking the federal government to provide financial report.

The Via Rail proposal wants more rail service for communities across rural Eastern Ontario to serve as transportation hubs.

Annual Castleton corn roast Aug. 27

The Annual Castleton Corn Roast will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27. The event is sponsored by the Colborne and District Lion’s Club.

Cramahe Township council approved closing County Road 22 between Pine and County Road 25 during the event.

Bike Up Northumberland! set for Sept. 9

The third annual charity Bike Up Northumberland! ride will be held Sept. 9. Organized by the Campbellford and Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation, the cycling ride is for all ages and athletic abilities. Last year, over 150 riders participated raising over $40,000 ($20,000 for each hospital).

This year, there are 5-, 10-, 25, 50 and 100-km routes which begin and end at Cobourg’s Donegan Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with staggered starting times.

For more information, contact Natasha Jacobs, Special Events and Communications Assistant– NHH Foundation, at 905.372.6811 x3068 or email njacobs@nhh.ca.

Annual Harvest Auction Sept. 16

The annual Harvest Auction, a fundraiser hosted by the Colborne Rotary Club, has requested and received free use of the Keeler Centre for the event. Groups which regularly use the facility are entitled to one no-pay event for year. Cramahe Twp. council approved the gratis use of the municipally owned facility Aug. 8.

Cramahe supports adding 1% to HST

Municipalities — and their taxpayers — are feeling the pinch when it comes to funding infrastructure projects. the Association of Municipalities of Ontario says.

“A 1 per cent increase to the provincial portion of the HST would result in about $2.5-billion in new revenue” to be equitably distributed to municipalities, the AMO proposes.

Northumberland County council is endorsing the AMO resolution being forwarded to the provincial and federal governments.

“A new 1 per cent provincial sales tax dedicated to help fund critical local services such as roads, bridges and waste treatment, assist with delivery of emergency services, long-term care beds and community programs would be greatly beneficial to Northumberland County residents,” the county’s endorsement states.

At its Aug. 8 meeting, Cramahe Township council also voted to support the request for an HST increase.