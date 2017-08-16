Something new at Colborne Legion Branch 187 on Wednesday is Wing Night. Starting at 5 p.m. drop in and put away some wings with a variety of sauces at just $8.50 per lb., and everyone is welcome.

Other dinners to look forward to:

• The Aug. 18 annual Fish Fry, starting at 5 p.m., featuring a deep-fried mild fish, potatoes and veggies plus dessert with coffee or tea.

• The Aug. 30 Jamboree Roast Beef Dinner, starting at 5 p.m., featuring roast beef, potatoes, veggies plus dessert with coffee or tea — and, because it’s held during the Auction Barn Jamboree, there will be a shuttle bus to and from the jamboree at no charge.

Dinner is $15 both nights, and $8 for children aged six to 11 — free for kids aged five and under. Veterans pay only $11 when producing their Legion or service card.

And don’t forget the steak-and-burger barbecue Sept. 2 (again with a free shuttle bus to and from the jamboree). The steak dinner is $15 ($11 for veterans), $10 for children aged six to 11, and free for kids aged five and under. For a hamburger dinner, that’s $13 ($9 for veterans), $8 for children aged six to 11, and free for kids aged five and under.

The branch reminds you that moonshot euchres take place the first two Sundays of the month at 1 p.m. — in support of the branch the first Sunday, and in support of the ladies’ auxiliary the second.

The clubroom always offers a great place to socialize and enjoy some refreshments, including tea, coffee, hot chocolate and a variety of cold drinks. And you can access free WiFi by getting the password from the bartender.

The branch offers a banquet hall to rent for your special occasion or meeting, accommodating up to 195 for an event and 170 for a meal. For more information, call 905-355-5479.

The branch is located at 92 King St. E. in Colborne, where you’re only a stranger once.

— Patti May