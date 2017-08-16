Chatten plays The Loft on Thursday night

Thursday night, one of Cobourg’s own returns triumphant.

Singer-songwriter Glenn Chatten is a Vancouver resident now, but the ball was set in motion when he attended a 40th-anniversary reunion for his alma mater, CDCI East. He will return to Cobourg to play downtown at The Loft, an intimate solo performance that is part of his tour for his new solo instrumental CD Dragonfly.

“Dragonfly is just me and my guitar,” Chatten said in the press release — “or rather, guitars. I have six. I just got sponsored by Taylor Guitars, and they gave me a eight-string baritone to play.”

Those familiar with Chatten’s other CDs won’t be surprised at the world-music influence of Brazilian beats and Indian sub-continent tones.

“Dragonfly came out of me just noodling on the guitar,” he said.

“I was playing the Naam in Vancouver, a weekly instrumental gig, meditative music — it is Vancouver, you know.”

His guitar ability comes as his sense of humour. His finger-picking style began back during his days as a Bruce Cockburn fan.

“A lot of us were,” he recalled.

“I wanted to play like him, and then my style just sort of evolved.

“At the Naam, I didn’t have to be anybody or play anything special. I just had to play. So I had a couple of hours just to experiment, to create, to open myself up to the inspiration of the moment and then trust in myself enough to just see where it went. It was really freeing.”

Dragonfly is the result of that trust and freedom, and one of its songs – Pratt’s Pond — is inspired by Pratt’s Mill, located across the street from where he grew up.

“I know where I’ve come from. Our past, our history — that’s what makes us who we are,” he said.

“I might live on the West Coast now, but there’s a part of me that’s still a Cobourg boy.”

Two of his songs, Victoria and Cassie, were inspired by his daughters and the fun he had watching Victoria dancing and laughing and observing the clouds with Cassie. Prairie Moon was inspired by the loneliness and deep beauty he found driving across Saskatchewan on a previous tour.

Larger issues also inspire him. His song How Deep came out of a conversation with the minister at St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church in Vancouver, where he recorded his CD Liminal.

“Rev. Dan Chambers approached me about writing a song about grace, and I took it to heart,” he said.

“The words come straight out of Isaiah 51, but the groove is all me,”

Chatten is excited to be returning to Cobourg, and having the chance to connect with old friends and meet new ones.

The Loft is located upstairs at 201 Division St., and tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $20 (available by calling 905-377-9917 or visiting cobourgloft.ca).