Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club members Bob Bates and Pat Bylok warmed up for the club’s mixed pairs tournament last Saturday, Aug. 12 by winning a mixed pairs tournament at Campbellford the previous Tuesday with an impressive three wins and 40 points.

And, they followed it up by winning the Cobourg tournament with three wins and an even more impressive points total of 50.

The tournament was sponsored by Vandermeer Toyota and 22 teams competed. In addition to nine home club teams there were 13 visiting teams from Pickering, Oshawa, Peterborough, Campbellford, Lindsay and Georgina. Despite the forecast for showers and thunderstorms the tournament was played under clear skies although the humidity led to uncomfortable conditions

After two rounds Bates and Bylok were already the leading scorers and they played last year’s winners Terry Taylor and Judy Anderson from Georgina in their final game which they won comfortably by 18-7. The Cobourg team of Bill and Louisa Arthur also won their first two games and were only three points adrift of the leaders going into the final round. After a good start to their game they fell away and lost their final game to finish fourth, one point ahead of another Cobourg team, Ralph Stoffers and Janet Taylor.

The full result was: trophy winners – Bob Bates and Pay Bylok (Cobourg) 3 wins and 50 points; second – Suzie Palmer and Roland Mackey (Oshawa) 3 wins and 47 points; third Lorne Scihiele and Jackie Dunkerley (Pickering) 3 wins and 45 points; fourth – Bill and Louisa Arthur (Cobourg) 2 wins and 43 points; fifth Ralph Stoffers and Janet Taylor (Cobourg) 2 wins and 42 points. The final prize for the team with the highest one win score went to Rick Barnard and Sid Godin of Campbellford with 37 points.

The following day, Sunday Aug. 13, Bates and Bylok were in action again when they were joined in a mixed triples tournament in Oshawa by Bill Arthur. However that was to be the end of their winning streak as the team won only one of their three games and finished out of the prize money. Rumours that their winning streak ended because they were playing with Arthur are unfounded!

…

The winners of recent club jitneys were: Aug. 7 – Ralph Stoffers and Bill Bickle; Aug. 8 – Janet Taylor and Wilf Stender; Aug. 9 - Bill Bickle, John Saunders and Marjorie Jones; Aug. 10 – Nan Hendren, Mike Place and Nancy Fargo.

…

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.