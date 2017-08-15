Ontario Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Kathryn McGarry will be travelling through the region Wednesday and is scheduled to tour the Ganaraska Forest Centre in the late afternoon.

“She is just coming to visit,” Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi said.

McGarry has never been to the centre which the provincial government helped fund, he added.

The government was “quite involved” in supporting its construction, said Rinaldi, who will join the minister for the two-hour visit and tour.

“The minister will participate in a tour of the facility and receive information from me about the our Outdoor Education Program, and hopefully, the ministry’s support in that regard,” the Forest Centre’s manager Linda Givelas said when contacted for comment.

Givelas stated in an e-mail that she has “scheduled a snack/coffee break for the group while they conduct their roundtable with the Conservation Authority leads (CAOs and general managers from various conservation authorities in the region)” but was unaware of the topics up for discussion.

The minister is expected to arrive shortly before 3 p.m.

McGarry was first elected in 2014 to represent the riding of Cambridge and was appointed to her present position last summer.

