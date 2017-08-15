Boat launch open in Port Hope

Lake Ontario remains about 15 inches higher than average, but has reached a level sufficient to permit the Port Hope Mill Street boat launch to open for the first time this season and for the Cobourg Marina to provide power to another three docking areas.

Four docking areas still remain without power.

“The (Lake Ontario water level) decline has had a very positive impact on our waterfront operations, particularly the beach and the marina,” Cobourg’s director of recreation and culture Dean Hustwick said. “Our marina continued to operate throughout this (high-water) period and attracted new users and visitors, including (those participating in) the 2017 Great Ontario Salmon Derby for which Cobourg Marina is an official weigh-in station (due to the closure of the Port Hope marina).”

The Port Hope boat launch opened this past Friday, according to a media release which states that normal launch fees will not be applied, but the marina itself will remain closed for the “remainder of the season.”

The parking lot at the end of Mill Street in Port Hope was filled with empty boat trailers Monday as boaters flocked in to use the facility.

The release also notes that “the opening of the boat launch was delayed due to elevated water levels in Lake Ontario, caused by heavy rainfall this season.

“The boat launch has been inspected and deemed safe for use.”

Port Hope’s finance director David Baxter says that the marina and launch were expected to bring in about $30,000 this year in revenue which won’t be realized but budgeted expenses won’t be incurred either.

Of the approximately $2-million in the parks budget, about $48,000 is the levy impact for the marina and boat launch, Baxter said.

The high lake levels and heavy rains have also had a negative impact on the municipality’s waterfront-area trail system which requires a lot of work before re-opening, he said.

Council has received a report and authorized hiring a consultant (at a cost of up to about $100,000) to assess damages and effect repairs to the trails.

The assessment will include boardwalks and harbour walls.

The money to undertake this work will come from the water reserves, Baxter said.

The Lake Ontario level this year is about 30 inches higher than at this time last year but has dropped about 14 inches since July 1, Hustwick said, adding Cobourg beach is in good shape except for when the wind shifts, creating more flooding.

