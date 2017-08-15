A few days after Canadians celebrated their 150th birthday, Lang family descendants celebrated the family having been in Canada for 195 years.

William Lang and Anne Neads came from England in 1822, settling near the Port Hope-Cobourg border to farm — at Lot 34 Concession 2 in Hamilton Township. They are buried at St. Mark’s Cemetery in Port Hope. Their six children grew up and married and raised families in the Hamilton Township area.

About 50 Lang family members from far and wide gathered for a pot-luck Family Day at Cold Springs Memorial Hall (near where many Langs attended church and were buried and where many still live).

Derek, Misha and Sammy Bradshaw of Michigan won the prize for coming the longest distance to attend, while Jean Lang Hopkins of Willowdale (more than 90 years of age) won the prize for being the oldest family member present when her sister Laura Glass of Orillia (aged 100) could not come.

Rev. Elizabeth Hopkins of Whitby gave a moving grace that included condolences on the passing of Bruce MacIntosh earlier this year. Ron Cameron gave heart-felt thanks to all the young people who are carrying on reunion duties, saying how much it means to their elders.

The day concluded with old-fashioned outdoor fun (like water balloons and tug-of-war) for the young and young-at-heart.

This year’s 56th annual reunion was organized by president Martin Lang of Williamstown and secretary-treasurer Kathleen Bradshaw of Hamilton Township, with the Bradshaw family organizing the games.

Anyone with Lang information or photos that might add to this annual occasion is asked to contact family historian Barbara Lang Walker at langreunioncobourg@gmail.com.

...

GRAFTON — Inspired by the example her daughter set of always striving for excellence, Grafton resident Dianne Knight has always strived to honour her memory in the eight years since she died in Afghanistan.

And given what a star athlete Michelle Knight Mendes was, participating in the Bike Up Northumberland fundraiser has seemed an appropriate way to do so — Dianne even rode the 100K option last year.

Known to many by her rank of Major (which she achieved by the age of 30), Michelle stood out in the student body of both Grafton Public School and CDCI East before being accepted into Kingston’s Royal Military College for a history degree and a career she loved.

Dianne would always marvel at her daughter’s drive (for example, she found the girl swimming in the family pool one day while reading a book), and participating in the Bike Up event is her own tribute — and her own way of supporting her local hospital, as proceeds from the Sept 9 event will be shared between Northumberland Hills Hospital and Campbellford Memorial Hospital.

Dianne hopes you will consider signing up as well. But if you are not available to do so, she said, please make a pledge to show your support.

And if you have no one else to pledge, you can support her efforts by calling 905-349-2214 or visiting http://ccnbikes.com/bike-up-northumberland-2017/pledges/605.

...

GRAFTON — St. Andrew’s United Church in Grafton is pleased to announce its 10th annual Hundred Mile Diet event on Sept. 10.

It’s a celebration of buying local (the name comes from the suggested 100-mile radius) from noon to 4 p.m. at the Grafton arena.

Vendors and exhibitors will offer the opportunity to meet your local food growers and enjoy fresher, healthier, less-processed food.

Along with chef demonstrations, the event offers a list of exhibitors that includes Buddha Belly Bakery, Century Game Park, Dunya’s Delights, Haute Goat Farm, Linwood Acres Trout Farm Inc., Locust Cottage Farms, Moore Orchards, Mustang Valley Farm, Northumberland Soapworks, Pieter’s Appleyard, Pure Joy Herbal Creations, Tallboots Farm, the Great Canadian Alpaca Co. Ranch, the Living Kitchen, the Urban Garden and Turtle Back Hollow ecological farm and gardens.

The arena is located at 10766 County Rd. 2 in Grafton. Admission is free, but donations for local school-nutrition programs are gladly accepted.

To keep up-to-date on the event, visit http://100miledietgrafton.weebly.com/.

...

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com.