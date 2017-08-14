Port Hope Police briefs

Port Hope Police responded to 72 calls for service since Aug. 10.

Computer overtaken by ‘ransomware’

A Port Hope woman called police on Aug. 10 to report her computer had been locked down with “pop-up” windows telling her the only way to have her computer unlocked was for her to pay $150.

This form of “ransomware” attacks computers through attachments sent in e-mails or people opening unknown pop-up windows. Police told the woman to shut down her computer and take it to a reputable computer repair business.

Police also advise everyone not to open attachments or e-mails from unknown sources. Instead, just delete them.

Failing to remain at the scene

A 73-year-old Port Hope man was charged with failing to remain after he was backing his vehicle out of a driveway and collided into the side of a parked vehicle.

The accident occurred in the Centennial Drive/Moore Drive area shortly after 2 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Witnesses provided information leading police to locate the man. He is charged under the Highway Traffic Act for Failing to Remain at the scene of an accident. The damage to the vehicle was minor and no injuries were reported.

Man charged with assault

A 39-year-old Port Hope man was arrested during the evening of Aug. 10 after Port Hope Police were called to a domestic dispute in the central part of the municipality.

Shortly before 8 p.m., police commenced an investigation into the matter. The alleged assault occurred during an argument the man was having with another person described as his spouse, resulting in a physical confrontation. The man, who police will not identify, is charged with common assault. He will appear in court in September.

Man charged after disturbance

A 24-year-old Port Hope man was arrested in the early morning of Aug. 13 after Port Hope Police were dispatched to suspicious person call in the Ward Street/Hamilton Road area.

Witnesses told police the man was seen looking into vehicles parked in the industrial area. Police located a man who matched the description. The man was noted to be intoxicated and police attempted to find a place for him to stay with family members. The man allegedly became very agitated and began acting in an assaultive behaviour when police determined he would not be safe with anyone. Police had to utilize a Conducted Energy Weapon in order to take the man into custody. He was taken to the Port Hope Police Service where he was held until sober. The man was charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

Man charged with theft of motorcycle

A 24 year-old Port Hope man is in custody after police commenced an investigation into a theft of a motorcycle.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Aug. 13, Port Hope Police were called to Mill Street South when a man reported someone drove off on his bike. The Whitby resident was in the area visiting and stopped to take in some sights. He left his keys in his bike as he was just in the area. He noted two men looking at his bike, described as a Honda Shadow, and then saw one man get on it, start it and drive off.

Police searched the area and located the motorcycle in the Highway 2/Dale Road area. After an investigation Police located a man they believed stole the motorcycle on Peter Street where he was arrested.

Brandon Michael Bates is charged with theft under $5,000. He was held in custody pending a show cause hearing. The motorcycle was returned to the owner.