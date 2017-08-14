Northumberland OPP arrest Niagara man in Colborne

An 18-year-old Niagara Region man was arrested in Colborne on Monday.

The man had an outstanding warrant from the Niagara Regional Police Service and is now facing new charges as well.

Northumberland OPP were investigating a serious accident on Hwy. 401 in Cramahe Township when a customer at the Tim Hortons in Colborne called police to suggest another person in the store may have been involved in the collision. The caller gave police a description of the person and the car.

When police arrived and spoke to a man, he claimed he wasn't the driver of the vehicle that had Colorado licence plates.

Police investigated and looked at a video from the store.

The man was arrested a short time later and is facing a variety of charges including fail to render assistance, no insurance, driving while suspended, driving with a G1 licence with no accompanying licenced passenger, using an unauthorized licence plate and driving with a G1 licence on a prohibited highway.

The suspect said while he wasn't involved in the collision, he did know the driver involved in the Hwy. 401 accident.

Northumberland OPP announced Monday morning that westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed to traffic between Exit 509 (County Rd. 30, Brighton) and Exit 497 (Big Apple Dr., Colborne).

Police were investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred near mile marker 501 at 6:32 a.m. involving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire with two occupants.

Both occupants were transported to Northumberland Hills Hospital by EMS, the OPP noted. The female passenger received minor injuries and the male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and had been subsequently airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists were dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The westbound lanes reopened shortly after 12 p.m.