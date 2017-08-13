Participants take Rice Lake Challenge

Tammy Storring and Lydia Teichroeb from London walk 22 kilometres from Cobourg to Gores Landing in Hamilton Township on Saturday during Brian Connor’s Rice Lake Challenge. Connor carried on his annual tradition on Saturday by swimming across Rice Lake. There were many other ways of supporting the cause, including the walk, a bicycle ride and golf tournament. Connor began the Rice Lake Challenge in memory of his brothers Kevin and Terry who both had Duchenne muscular dystrophy.