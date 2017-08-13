Northumberland OPP add bike patrol unit

Northumberland OPP has enhanced its police presence in Northumberland County with the addition of two specialized police bicycles.

Seven officers have received training specific to the safe operation of these bikes while conducting their police duties.

Bike patrol officers will focus on crime prevention, enforcement of various laws and being highly visible throughout the county including trails, parks and community events.

Northumberland OPP acknowledged the assistance provided to them in the procurement of the bikes by Sommerville’s Sporting Goods in Cobourg as well as the municipalities they serve in the county.

“Our newly purchased bicycles and the formation of a bicycle patrol in Northumberland County will allow our officers to police the towns and hamlets in the county effectively using a somewhat different approach,” states Northumberland OPP Bike Patrol Coordinator Cst. Orlando Eitzen. “In the past, the bicycle patrol has proven to be a very effective enforcement tool in policing urban environments as well as special events such as parades or other community celebrations.

“Officers on bicycles can cover areas that are not readily accessible with a cruiser; they can cover an area faster than if they walk, all the while being very visible in the community, and having the opportunity to interact with members of the communities where they work. I look forward to the opportunities the bicycles will give us to better serve the communities we police.”