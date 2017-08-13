Bylaws enforced in Cobourg

Despite a clearly marked bylaw enforcement vehicle on the grass by a "No Stopping" sign, a number of people had to be told they weren't allowed to unload at the bottom of Church Street by Victoria Park on Sunday in Cobourg. The bylaw officer politely directed the people to an off-loading zone a short distance away.

Meanwhile, the parking machine located in the McGill Street parking lot was out of order Sunday and the display advised people to purchase another ticket from another machine, though it didn’t say where the other machines are located.