COBOURG -

Emerging victorious from an all-Ontario match-up in the final game, the Belmore Sting won the 2017 Canadian U16 Boys Fast Pitch Championship at Legion Fields in Cobourg on Sunday.

Belmore needed three straight wins Sunday to capture the tournament title, clinching the victory with a 4-0 shutout over the Shallow Lake Red Devils in the deciding contest.

The game was scoreless through five innings before Belmore tallied all four runs in the top of the sixth, highlighted by a three-run home run by Logan Miller. Pitcher Mac Mulvey went the distance, striking out seven and walking two during the seven innings of work.

It was the second tournament win for Belmore this summer in Cobourg. They qualified for the Canadian championship by winning the Ontario Amateur Softball Association elimination tournament in June. That earned them a berth in the national event as Ontario 1 while runner-up, the Tavistock Athletics, were Ontario 2 and Shallow Lake placed third at Legion Fields to become Ontario 3.

The Canadian championship came down to those same three teams.

Prior to the final, Belmore defeated Tavistock 11-4 in a semifinal match-up. The Sting opened Sunday’s competition with a 7-0 victory over the Prince Albert Astros from Saskatchewan.

Shallow Lake had advanced to the final with a pair of playoff wins Saturday; 6-2 over Belmore in the morning and 7-5 over Tavistock in the evening.

That loss to Shallow Lake was the only defeat for Belmore during the tournament, which began Wednesday. The Sting were 6-0 during round-robin action, followed by Prince Albert at 5-1, Tavistock 4-2 and Shallow Lake fourth at 3-3. The Newfoundland Selects were fifth at 2-4 followed by the host Cobourg Legion Dodgers at 1-5 and the Saskatoon Selects were 0-6.

Cobourg’s win was 9-2 over Saskatoon on Thursday. The final game for the Dodgers was a 9-2 loss against Belmore on Saturday afternoon.

Softball Canada presented three major awards following the round-robin portion of the tournament. The round-robin MVP was Prince Albert’s Darian Bellegarde-Cote who had a 1.04 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 27 innings pitched while also batting .385. The top pitcher was Reese Yantzi from Tavistock with a 1.09 ERA and 35 strikeouts. The top hitter was Logan Miller from Belmore with a .471 average.

Round-robin all-star position awards were also presented based on offensive and defensive abilities, sportsmanship on-and-off the field, leadership qualities, hustle, making critical players and showing team-player characteristics.

The winners were: pitcher – Mac Mulvey (Belmore), catcher – Brayden Fischer (Belmore), 1st base – Jett Amundson (Prince Albert), 2nd base – Austin Eadie (Belmore), 3rd base – Dyson Cassidy (Belmore), shortstop – Ryan Maher (Newfoundland), utility and outfielders – Logan Miller (Belmore), Robert McNevin (Tavistock), Wyatt Groves (Cobourg) and Chad Brown (Tavistock).