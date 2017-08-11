SAINT-RAYMOND, Que. — Officials in a town northwest of Quebec City say they’re puzzled as to how someone managed to steal its 2,000 pound bell.

Saint-Raymond spokeswoman Genevieve Faucher says the bell has been owned by the town of Saint-Raymond since 1904 and was used to alert the town when there was a fire.

When the town hall was rebuilt, the bell was relocated and used as a monument in front of the new city hall and fire hall.

Officials noticed Monday it was missing and believe it was stolen sometime last weekend by thieves thinking they could sell it for scrap metal.

Faucher says for the town, there’s a heritage value that’s worth more.

She added that town officials have no idea what the bell, which has an inscription in French on it, was actually made of.

“We have no idea what the constitution of the bell is,” Faucher said on Friday. “It could be cast iron, copper, bronze, we have no idea.”

Faucher said on Friday it likely took specialized equipment to get the bell as the grass and flower beds surrounding it were untouched.

“It was done quickly and well,” Faucher said.

Saint-Raymond is about 60 kilometres northwest of Quebec City.