PORT HOPE -

With the goal of helping local seniors stay healthy, active and connected to their community, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi announced $57,700 in Elderly Persons Centres Funding for the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre for Seniors on Wednesday.

This Port Hope hub provides social and recreational programs that promote wellness for seniors and offers them a place to gather for activities like fitness classes, computer classes, as well as arts and crafts.

This funding works out to a maintenance-and-operating grant of $42,700 and a $15,000 special grant. It will provide staff support, an electronic membership system to track and monitor participant Information, facility way-finding signage and fitness-program equipment supports.

“Our government is committed to keeping us seniors active to the best of our ability,” Rinaldi said.

“Any time the government can achieve that, it keeps us out of hospitals. And when we partner with communities like Port Hope, to deliver and enhance those programs, it’s a very worthwhile effort.”

“This is a very important centre to the community, and I think the funding is going to go a long way,” Mayor Bob Sanderson commented.

“I know this community has been very appreciative of the work the provincial government has done, and the federal government, with the attention to seniors’ requirements and quality of life being understood more. We can use this money very well.

“This is a facility that has had a lot of attention, and we fully intend to continue to invest in it,” Sanderson stated.

‘You’ve seen our strategic plan — you know how important quality of life is. It’s something we are investing in heavily.”

“Our elderly population grows every day,” Rinaldi commented, adding that 2017 is that transition year where Canada shifts to having more seniors than people under 17.

“So we rule the world, let’s not forget that!” he said.

Rinaldi admitted that keeping fit is something he’s discovered only recently, but he highly recommends it.

“The last five or six years, my attitude has changed,” he said. “When I’m at home, and it’s not snowing or raining, I bike 10K every morning. I come home, have a shower and feel like a million bucks.

“In Toronto, if the weather is good, I walk 5K or 6K morning or night.

“But it does work, it really does. I encourage people to really stay active.”

Rinaldi left with an invitation to everyone to attend his annual MPP’s Barbecue Aug. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m., featuring local corn and beef as well as entertainment by award-winning Northumberland singer-songwriter Cale Crowe.

It takes place at the Brighton Speedway at 775 County Rd. 64 — or, in case of rain, at the King Edward Park on Elizabeth Street.

cnasmith@postmedia.com