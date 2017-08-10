Rice Lake Challenge returns Saturday

The ninth annual Rice Lake Challenge takes place this Saturday.

Proceeds from the event will be split between Jesse’s Journey and two local families in need of community support, both financially and emotionally.

Led by Brian Connor, the Rice Lake Challenge is in support of Jesse’s Journey, a charitable foundation where funding (over 90%) goes directly to research labs in search of a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Once again this year, the “Yes We Can” committee has selected two worthy recipients for this year’s fundraising efforts.

One is the family of Paige Elizabeth Mensen, a young 23-year-old-girl, daughter to John and Lesley Mensen and sister to Alexa and Maxwell. On Mother’s Day, May 14 of this year, Paige suffered from a Thrombotic Ischemic Stroke over night, placing her in a coma on life support. This type of stroke occurs when one of the brain’s main blood supply arteries becomes blocked, leaving the brain without oxygen and to suffer damage as a result. Paige was able to receive surgery to unblock the artery and has remained in great hospital care since.

Having just celebrated her 23rd birthday on June 14, this date also marks the one month since her stroke. Paige has only just begun what we know will be a very long and challenging journey towards recovery, and there is no doubt that someone so young and vibrant deserves the best chance at fulfilling her potential. She is an incredible fighter, and she is so strong, and with the love and support of her family, friends and community, she’ll get that chance to walk out of recovery with a big smile, a full heart and a fresh spirit.

The second recipient is the family of Kevin and Kortney Matthews, a local Port Hope family with four young children. Kortney is suffering from a rare cancer (sarcoma) and is in the midst of an exhausting battle with the disease in Mount Sinai hospital in Toronto.

An inspiring addition to this year’s efforts was the initiative taken by a special group of young adults who decided to form their own fundraising committee under the banner of Yes We Can “Next Gen.” Their first fundraising event was a local volleyball tournament which sold out with 60 participants on Victoria Park Beach on Saturday, June 17. The volleyball tournament was followed up with an afternoon and evening full of games, activities and barbecue. The event was a huge success; not only was this event a fun filled day for all participants; they successfully raised over $3,100 which will help support the overall fundraising efforts of Yes We Can.

Brian’s Rice Lake Challenge will coincide with the Yes We Can fundraiser this Saturday, with all of the challenges finishing up at the government docks in Gores Landing. Swimmers will complete a four-and-a-half kilometre trek across Rice Lake, cyclists will be riding the 100kilometre perimeter around the lake and once again organizers will be encouraging local residents to join in on the “Tyler’s Walk” for Duchenne’s. Participants will have the option of a leisurely 3km or 6km walk, beginning and ending at the government dock. The walk will begin between 9 and 9:30 a.m. and arrive back in time to greet the swimmers and cyclists on their arrival.

The “Yes We Can” Annual Charity golf tournament will follow the events at Rice Lake with a “9” hole scramble at Dalewood Golf & Country Club. They expect to have a full field of golfers with groups playing either the front nine or the back nine in a fun filled shot gun scramble format, with check-in starting at 12:30 p.m., followed by a shot gun start at 2 p.m. “sharp” (golf range will be open to all participants). Non-golfers to join anytime in the afternoon; cocktails will be served between 5 and 6 p.m. with a wonderful buffet dinner starting at around 6 p.m. Music and entertainment will once again be hosted by Nelson Denis who will treat guests to a fun filled array of musical entertainment to appease everyone. A dance will run from 7:30 to 11 p.m. The cost of golf is $80 per person, which includes one free cart per foursome and dinner $35 per person.

With the exception of keeping approximately $1,000 each year to donate to other worthy causes and/or families in the local area, all money raised will be split between Jesse’s Journey (50%) and this year’s local recipients (50%).