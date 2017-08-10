Pedestrian struck by train

Shortly before 11 p.m. Aug. 9, emergency services responded to a report of a person being struck by an eastbound Canadian Pacific Train.

Port Hope Police officers searched the area along the tracks between Hope and King streets before locating a male, described in his late 30s, who was without any vital signs.

Reports from witnesses indicated the man ran in front of the train from the bushes beside the tracks as it approached.

The tracks were closed for a period of time as Port Hope Police, CP Police and the Coroner’s Office investigated the incident. No names will be released and foul play is not suspected.

Man charged with assault

A 21-year-old Port Hope man has been charged with assault after Port Hope Police responded to a complaint of a domestic dispute in the municipality’s north end.

Around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8, police commenced an investigation into the complaint and arrested the man after receiving information about an assault that is alleged to have occurred during an argument.

The victim, a female, is described as the man’s partner. The man appears in court later in August. No names will be released.

Tools stolen from shed

Port Hope Police is looking for information on suspects who entered an unlocked shed and stole garden tools.

The theft occurred in the Rose Glen Road area and was reported to police on Aug. 9. Stolen were a Stihl Weed Eater and a Husqvarna Chain Saw both believed to have been taken between Aug. 3 and 9. Port Hope Police encourage residents to lock sheds and outbuildings when not in use. One of the best ways to prevent crime is to reduce the opportunity for a crime to be committed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Hope Police at 905-885-8123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).