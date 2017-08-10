PORT HOPE -

For many years, Port Hope councillors would hear that familiar introduction as they invited questions from the gallery.

“Sanford Haskill,” the proud Port Britain resident would announce in tones that hinted at the humour in what he was about to say.

The late Sanford Haskill didn’t miss many meetings, and he didn’t miss many chances to address council at the meetings he attended.

Less well-known is his long-time support for the People With AIDS annual Friends For Life Bike Rallies from Toronto to Montreal. The 19th annual ride took place this summer and, as always, the riders were invited to stop just west of Port Hope to spend the night on the Haskill farm — a cool 100 km. from their starting point.

This was the first year Haskill was not able to greet the group personally. But at the August council meeting, Mayor Bob Sanderson shared a comment Haskill once made when the group thanked him for his support.

“He said, ‘Don’t worry — if I didn’t want you here, you wouldn’t be here,’” the mayor related.

“On behalf of the community, we all thank the Haskills for their generosity — Keep up the good work,” he said.

