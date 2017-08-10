The Critical Mass art group invites you to come play in Augusta Street Saturday, when the Come Alive Outside Green Street Challenge sods it over from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Critical Mass is known for bringing fun to Port Hope streets, with the big slip-’n’-slide they installed a couple of summers back.

“We are delighted to offer the community another opportunity to temporarily transform the street into a space to play,” board member Debbie Beattie said in the press release.

The event is a collaboration among Critical Mass, Willowlee Sod and Wentworth Landscapes, offering a chance to celebrate the importance of both green space in the community and the simple opportunity to play outside.

“With childhood obesity and mental illness on the rise, time spent outside getting active and connecting to nature has never been so important,” the press release stated.

Beattie added that the Green Street Underground will be playing on Augusta Street between 1 and 2 p.m., and a giant goose puppet may stop by — and that dancing is encouraged.

Come Alive Outside is an incorporated non-profit Canadian organization and a registered US charity that works with partners in the landscape profession to get people back outdoors in order to encourage more activity and a healthier life. For more information, visit www.comealiveoutside.com.