Canadian U16 boys fastball championship continues in Cobourg
Tucker Firth of the Cobourg Legion Dodgers makes is safely to home plate on an inside the park home run during Thursday's action of the Canadian U16 Boys Fast Pitch Championship at Legion Fields in Cobourg. The Dodgers were up against the Tavistock Athletics and lost 5-2 in the afternoon match-up. PETE FISHER/Northumberland Today
The 2017 U16 Boys Canadian Fast Pitch Championship continued at Cobourg’s Legion Fields on Thursday.
On Wednesday night, rain delayed opening ceremonies for a short period of time, but the sun came out and all games were played the first day.
As of Thursday evening, Ontario’s Belmore Sting was 4-0 while the Prince Albert Astros from Saskatchewan were 3-1. Two more Ontario teams rounded out the top four at the time with the Tavistock Athletics at 3-2 and Shallow Lake Devils at 2-2. The Newfoundland Selects were 1-3, the host Cobourg Legion Dodgers 0-3 and the Saskatoon Selects 0-2.
Manitoba’s Pimicikamak Heat is not officially competing in the tournament as planned.
The tournament continues through Sunday. The full schedule, along with results, is available at http://championship.softball.ca/u16boys/.
The championship final is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.