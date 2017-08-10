The 2017 U16 Boys Canadian Fast Pitch Championship continued at Cobourg’s Legion Fields on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, rain delayed opening ceremonies for a short period of time, but the sun came out and all games were played the first day.

As of Thursday evening, Ontario’s Belmore Sting was 4-0 while the Prince Albert Astros from Saskatchewan were 3-1. Two more Ontario teams rounded out the top four at the time with the Tavistock Athletics at 3-2 and Shallow Lake Devils at 2-2. The Newfoundland Selects were 1-3, the host Cobourg Legion Dodgers 0-3 and the Saskatoon Selects 0-2.

Manitoba’s Pimicikamak Heat is not officially competing in the tournament as planned.

The tournament continues through Sunday. The full schedule, along with results, is available at http://championship.softball.ca/u16boys/.

The championship final is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.