Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre has announced funding from Cameco that will support the Youth Violence Prevention Program.

This school-based initiative is delivered in Northumberland classrooms, from Grades 5 to 8, to engage young people in developing the skills needed to build strong, healthy, relationships.

In the press release, Cameco Fuel Services Division vice-president Dale Clark said that the company is proud to be a partner in this program.

“Helping the youth of today learn important life skills that can help them deal with issues at school now or in the future is important for our community,” Clark said.

The objective of the program is to reach children and youth early, before issues of dating violence and interpersonal-relationship violence become a pattern. The goal is to prevent violence, enhance personal and community safety, build resilience and community capacity for health and well-being through fostering attitudes and skills that promote healthy, respectful relationships.

Cornerstone executive director Nancy Johnston thanked Cameco for it support.

“We strongly believe that engaging youth in developing healthy relationship skills will make a difference in our community, so to be the recipients of this support from Cameco means that we can continue to move toward our vision of a community committed to healthy, respectful relationship free from family violence,” Johnston said in the press release.

Cornerstone was able to establish the primary prevention program through a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and Northumberland United Way Northumberland. United Way continues to provide the funding, along with support from the Anti-Bullying Initiative. Cornerstone is pleased to welcome Cameco to the partnership that will maintain this program in Northumberland schools.

For more information on Cornerstone and its programs, visit www.cornerstonenorthumberland.ca.