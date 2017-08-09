YMCA Strong Kids Duathlon Aug. 25

On Aug. 25, the annual YMCA Northumberland Strong Kids Duathlon will give local kids the ultimate athletic experience — where the goal is to finish, rather than to win.

Participants aged three to 13 will begin with a swim in the YMCA Centennial Pool — 15 metres for three-to-seven-year-olds, 50 metres for six- and seven-year-olds, 100 metres for eight- and nine-year-olds, 150 metres for 10- and 11-year-olds, and 200 metres for the older ones.

Afterwards, there’s a running course through Victoria Park — 200 metres for three-to-seven-year-olds, 500 metres for six- and seven-year-olds, one km. for eight- and nine-year-olds, 1.5 km. for 10- and 11-year-olds, and two km. for the older ones.

Start times will be staggered — 6 p.m. for three-year-olds, 6:10 p.m. for four- and five-year-olds, 6:20 p.m. for six- and seven-year-olds, 6:35 p.m. for eight- and nine-year-olds, 6:50 p.m. for 10- and 11-year-olds, and 7:10 p.m. for 12- and 13-year-olds.

The duathlon gives its participants a chance to demonstrate healthy living while raising funds and awareness for the Y’s annual Strong Kids Campaign (which directly supports local families and individuals in accessing the Y’s fitness facilities and programming).

Strong Kids Campaign co-chair Jessica Fraser-Thomas likes the fact that the young participants can challenge themselves in a non-competitive environment to the cheers of their family members and community.

“Experiencing success in this type of setting can encourage kids to continue to have fun being active,” she said in the press release.

“Our annual YMCA Strong Kids Duathlon continues to be a fun and inclusive event for kids of all ages,” Y chief executive officer Eunice Kirkpatrick added.

“This event is a fun way to get kids active and raise awareness about the YMCA annual Strong Kids Campaign. We look forward to cheering on our amazing young athletes.”

Registration is $15 per child, and subsidized registration is available. To sign up, visit www.ymcanorthumberland.com/event/ymca-strongkids-duathlon/ or visit the Y at 339 Elgin St. W., Cobourg. You can also register at 5 p.m. in Victoria Park on the day of the duathlon.