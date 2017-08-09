Tower of Port Hope yard sale Aug. 19

An annual garage sale at the Tower of Port Hope Retirement Residence is a tradition, but sales and marketing manager Donna Woods wanted to ring a little change on an old custom this year.

Previously the proceeds went to the residents’ council, Woods said in an interview.

“But I wanted it to be a charity yard sale, and I wanted it to go to Cornerstone.”

And so it came to be that proceeds from the Aug. 19 Treasures And Trinkets Charity Yard Sale will support Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre.

Relatively new to the community, Woods has been impressed with what she has heard of Cornerstone. A Place Where Hope Grows is their motto, and they have the programming and services to advance that cause.

Years ago, Woods had reached a point in her own life where she had reason to be grateful to a shelter in Mississauga that turned her life around — so she has a keen feeling for vulnerable women and children in crisis situations.

She also has a very positive impression of her new home community, and especially for the Port Hope Retirement Residence.

“It’s a small, cozy retirement-lifestyle place that cares about residents as much as they care for their own families — that’s what makes me love it here,” Woods said.

Noting that some of the staff have been there as long as 30 years, she added, “that shows you how good a place it is to be.

“And being by the lake is nice too.”

Woods said that working with seniors has meant so much to her.

“Seniors are our history, they are our past. They brought us to where we are today — we should respect them and love them, because they have taught us so much,” she said.

Conducting regular tours and lunches for those who want to know more about the facility is a part of the job she enjoys, discussing the all-inclusive packaging (everything from medication administration to cable) and inviting them to get in on the raffle for a free two-day stay.

Because the weather has been so unpredictable, Woods has decided the Aug. 19 sale will be an indoor affair at the Tower of Port Hope, which is located at 164 Peter St.

It will run from 8 a.m. to noon and, until Aug. 16, they will accept donated items in good condition for the sale on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or if you need to make other arrangements, give Woods a call at 289-251-9507.

