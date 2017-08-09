Tourist videos promote Cobourg

Re: “Tourism is competitive” by Robert Washburn, July 12. “If tourism is going to be an economic keystone, then all parties need to know it is working, especially taxpayers.”

Cobourg Tourism commissioned 20 videos over seven years to entice tourists to Cobourg. The videos are on various sites in YouTube and various sites in Facebook; it would be more beneficial to have them all on one site per social media. Altogether, the videos have attracted 56,000 views and 825 shares. Compare with a single video of the Float Your Fanny Down the Ganny that attracted close to 200,000 views and 2500-plus shares in a month.

Much has been written over the years about the positive/negative effects of day tripper tourists to Cobourg. Letters to the editor have been written; columnists, pundits, bloggers, all social media have weighed in on the tourist impact to Cobourg, but there is something missing in all these years of media coverage.

No one has ever interviewed tourists for their perspective. Why this myopic omission?

Enter ‘Cobourg beach’ into the YouTube search engine and the result is almost 7000 videos. Most are real estate ads selling ‘a five minute walk to the beach.’ But, there are several treasures of videos made by these day tripper tourists.

They show families from away getting away to Cobourg. They frolic on the beach. They are immigrants, but more likely they are

children of immigrants, in university or college, and they record their visit, edit it

and set it to music. Unlike the professional videos of Cobourg Tourism, these videos

are amateur but authentic and charming; they are love letters to our Town.

I recommend a YouTube video entitled, Our Trip to Cobourg Beach, set to an appropoetic soundtrack. Children frolic, ride bikes, go uptown to buy three large pizzas, return. The happiness of a “visit to Cobourg” shows best on the singing children as they return home to the big city.

In Victoria Park, the four or five year old girl puts her hands on her hips and exclaims with a hint of disgust, “We have to go home.” Priceless.

Cobourg Tourism could learn much from these daytripper videos.

Wally Keeler

Cobourg