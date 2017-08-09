There is still time to join the TD Summer Reading Club at the Port Hope Public Library.

This free program encourages leisure reading over the summer months. Here’s how it works: kids can come to either the Mary J. Benson or Garden Hill Branch, register and receive book bag with a reading log; using the library’s special fortune-teller you’ll be placed on a Salut! Reading Team; add your name to the Snow Fort display; read lots of library books to keep your team in the lead. Report the number of books read as often as you like to earn points for your team.

Reporting closes Saturday, Aug. 26. Team rankings will posted the following week.

Children’s author, Stella Partheniou Grasso, visits the Mary J. Benson Branch on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 11 am. She will be reading from her new books Five Busy Beavers and There was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Puck. Stay and play “Pin the Tail on the Beaver” or try tossing pucks to “The Old Lady.”

In addition, Furby House Books in Port Hope will be selling books and Partheniou Grasso will be signing them. Port Hope Panthers are sponsoring this program. Each child in attendance will receive a free kid’s ticket to attend a Panthers game and there will be chances to win Panthers prizes. No registration is required.

There is an upcoming Summer Reading Club evening event called Beginning Star Gazing. Look up high in the sky and learn how to locate constellations and lots of stars on Tuesday, Aug. 22 beginning at 8 p.m. (rain date Wednesday, Aug. 23) with amateur astronomer Brian Cook. Bring binoculars or a telescope if you have some. No registration isrequired.

The reading club’s end of summer celebration with magician Peter Mennie’s AbraCanadaBra: A Magic Show celebrates Canada’s 150th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. It is a party for all to celebrate the team’s summer reading success. No registration is required.

More summer fun for families can be found at the Port Hope Public Library. The complete Summer Reading Program Club calendar is available at phpl.ca.

Details about all library programs can be found in the What’s On monthly newsletter, on the library website or by calling 905-885-4712. Find the Library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

