Thank you, parks department

Ah, the lazy, hazy dog-days of summer in Cobourg – imagining myself as a first-time visitor driving into to our town, my eyes taking in, depending on the route, the usual landmarks; Northumberland Hills Hospital, Victoria Hall, the churches, the beautiful tree-lined streets, especially King Street heading east.

And, of course, the harbour, with its colourful, billowing banners lit by the morning sun; the town’s celebrated beach, strolling to the mellow chimes of the town hall clock; seeing Cobourg through new eyes.

Especially at this time of the year, enjoying a bustling King Street with its exquisite hanging baskets of overflowing flowers brightening the street from one end of town to the other; the elegant, unique black planters (an idea of genius) sitting on the sidewalk overflowing with vibrant colours, most likely hard to find anywhere. Of course, King Street drew me to Victoria Park, our tree-scaped horticultural showcase with its remarkable floral clock - and the main reason for this column. To publicly thank the employees of the Town of Cobourg Parks Department for the superb job they do in gift-wrapping our town for the unending pleasure of its residents – and for envious visitors whose silent words I am certain are ‘If only we had this at home.’

Our town has its annual Civic Awards, celebrating many varied contributions by so many of its citizens over the previous year. Isn’t it time to present a Civic Award to the staff of the Parks Department? Oh, I know the expected argument; they are on the town’s payroll, it’s what they are hired to do. But I’d wager that there is no other group of people in Cobourg who bring so much pleasure to the town’s citizens for such a long period of time, year after year, as the artistes of our Parks Department.

If this column were a movie, it would now dissolve from a ‘beauty shot’ of Victoria Park to a close-up of the remarkable polar bear street piano sitting at the north-west corner of the park at King and McGill streets – another creation of one of Cobourg’s most talented artists, Katriona Dean, whose earlier Fox piano won plaudits around the world. What a talent. Switching back to Imagination 101, I wondered, ‘What if?’ What if Cobourg Council considered commissioning Katriona Dean to create a permanent sculptured work of art for Victoria Park that would celebrate a small part of Cobourg’s history? Perhaps acknowledge Cobourg’s first inhabitant, thought to be one Eliud Nickerson, who in 1798 had a log hut close to what is now King and Division streets? Or Cobourg’s first mayor in 1837, Ebeneezer Perry. The town’s only ever female mayor, Joan Chalovich in 1995! (158 years? Hmmm.) Or Victoria Hall’s stone carver, Charles Thomas, who also did the stone work on Brock’s Monument in Niagara Falls.

It’s an idea that, over the years and with planned funding (sponsors anyone?) could celebrate citizens or events that have, over time, contributed to what Cobourg has become today. Perhaps, eventually, three or four commissioned works, strategically placed around an enhanced Victoria Park – causing residents and visitors to pause and savour something of our DNA. It would also celebrate the artists who created the sculptures as, for example, King Street’s Henley Arcade does now in its transformation from a tacky passage way to a Cobourg highlight of displayed art –plus another exotic planter.

All it would take is a small, local volunteer committee to explore the possibilities – and proceed from there.

To be daring. Mr. Mayor?

Grahame Woods can be reached at ggwoods@sympatico.ca