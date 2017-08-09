Scene and Heard entertainment listings

Please file your events/listings at least one week in advance for inclusion (cnasmith@postmedia.com).

COMING UP

Thursday, Aug. 10

THE GARDENER: is the 2 p.m. film at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg), with another showing at 2 p.m. Saturday.

THE BAY CITY BAND: performs the best of Buble and Motown for Colborne's Music in the Square series, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the bandshell at Colborne's Victoria Square.

A SCOTTISH TATTOO: is planned for the 7 p.m. Cameco Summer Bandshell Concert Series performance at Port Hope's Memorial Park bandshell, featuring the Port Hope and District Pipe Band, the Cobourg Legion Band and the Macklin Highland Dancers.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: is the Port Hope Festival Theatre production at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St.), running through Sept. 10. This week, there are 8 p.m. shows today through Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. matinees Friday through Sunday, plus next Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are $24 to $39 (905-885-1071).

Friday, Aug. 11

THE INTEGRAL MAN: is the 7:30 p.m. film at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg), with additional showings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Saturday, Aug. 12

HISTORY WALKS: are hosted by the Heritage Business Improvement Area in the heart of downtown Port Hope. A 10 a.m. walk starts at the Port Hope Public Library (a vigourous walk along King and Walton streets), and a 2 p.m. one starts at Lent's Lane (a more mobility-friendly stroll down John, Augusta and Queen streets).

Sunday, Aug. 13

JEAN OF THE JONESES: is a free 10:30 a.m. film at the Rainbow Cinema at Northumberland Mall, hosted by Northumberland Film Sundays. Get your free ticket after 9:30 a.m. at the NFS Ticket Table at the foot of the escalator at the mall.

WEAVING THROUGH TIME: examines the history of quilting in Canada with more than 40 examples of different variations and styles created by local artists past and present. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Wesleyville Church (2082 Lakeshore Rd., west of Port Hope) and admission is free (though donations are gratefully accepted). For more information, e-mail friendsofwesleyvillevillage@gmail.com or call 905-753-2196.

Monday, Aug. 14

NORTHUMBERLAND CHORUS A CAPPELLA MINI SERIES: begins tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Columbus Community Centre (232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg), a three-week program open to women of all ages who love to sing. To register or for further information, visit www.northumberland-chorus.com, call Cheryl (905-372-6040) or Joan (905-372-6675), or e-mail northumberlandchorus1@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

THE BAY CITY QUARTET: plays summertime hits from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the gazebo at Brighton's Memorial Park as part of this year's Concerts in the Park series — bring your own lawn chair.

CLASSICAL-MUSIC CONCERT: starts at 7 p.m. at St. Mark's Anglican Church (51 King St., Port Hope). Admission is a free-will offering, and proceeds support the church's work in music for young people. For more information, check the church's website or Facebook page.

Thursday, Aug. 17

JAMES RYCE AND TOP SHELF: perform country music for Colborne's Music in the Square series, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the bandshell at Colborne's Victoria Square.

DISNEY'S ALADDIN JUNIOR: is brought to you by the Capitol Theatre Ensemble (kids' group) at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St.), running through Aug. 27. This week, there are 7 p.m. shows today through Saturday, plus next Wednesday, as well as 1 p.m. matinees Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $25 (905-885-1071).

THE BRIGHTON CONCERT BAND: plays all your big-band favourites at the 7 p.m. Cameco Summer Bandshell Concert Series performance at Port Hope's Memorial Park bandshell.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: is the Port Hope Festival Theatre production at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St.), running through Sept. 10. This week, there are 8 p.m. shows today through Saturday, as well as 2 p.m. matinees Friday, Sunday, plus Tuesday and Wednesday. Tickets are $24 to $39 (905-885-1071).

ONGOING

DAILY EXCEPT WEDNESDAYS, CANADIAN FIREFIGHTERS MUSEUM: celebrates the story of firefighting in Canada in fire apparatus and equipment, photographs and related material from 1759 to the present. There is a gift shop, and admission to the volunteer-run museum is by donation. Located at 95 Mill St. S., Port Hope, its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (905-885-8985).=

THURSDAYS, LIVE MUSIC: goes from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Mill Restaurant and Pub (990 Ontario St., Cobourg — 905-377-8177). For a look at the bands, visit themillincobourg.com.

THURSDAYS, KARAOKE: from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Ganaraska Hotel, 30 Ontario St., Port Hope (905-885-9254).

FRIDAY AFTERNOONS, THE CORKTOWN FIDDLERS: invite anyone of any age who enjoys fiddling for fun to join them (with fiddles available to loan to beginners). For more information, call Barry (905-372-6905) or John (905-373-7037).

FRIDAYS, KARAOKE: from 9 p.m. to midnight at Frank's Pasta & Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, LIVE MUSIC: at the Ganaraska Hotel, 30 Ontario St., Port Hope (905-885-9254) — 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., plus a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

SUMMER WEEKENDS: Visit Dorothy's House Museum, a working man's cottage and gardens in the Village of Garden Hill. For more information, call 905-885-2981.

SATURDAYS, KITCHEN PARTY MUSIC JAM: takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at CJ's Tap and Grill (1 Strathy Rd., Cobourg). Admission is free, and all musicians (and fans) are welcome.

WEEKDAYS, FROM COBOURG TO HOLLYWOOD: is the story of Oscar-winning actress Marie Dressler, as told in the interactive heritage museum located at her birthplace — 212 King St. W., Cobourg. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAYS, NORTHUMBERLAND HILLS CHAPTER OF THE BARBERSHOP HARMONY SOCIETY (GANARASKALS): meet from 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. in the music room at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (388 William St., Cobourg), welcoming men of all ages who like to sing and can carry a tune. For more information, contact goldenthroat@hotmail.com or call 289-829-0901.

TUESDAYS, SALSA AND OTHER DANCE CLASSES: are offered from 8 to 9 p.m. at Frank's Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

TUESDAYS, SUMMER-NIGHT SERENADE: provided by the Concert Band of Cobourg at the Victoria Park bandshell begins at 8 p.m.

THROUGH AUG. 13, ALICE VANDER VENNEN: will have a display of her art on exhibit at the Sifton-Cook Heritage Centre, 141 Orr St., Cobourg (905-373-7222).

THROUGH AUG. 13, JOHN DOHERTY: has a show focusing on the legends and mythology of Indian art at the Port Hope Gallery Shop at 6 Queen St. (905-885-2115).

THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST, FREE DAILY GUIDED TOURS OF VICTORIA HALL: are offered at 1 p.m. The hall is located at 55 King St. W., Cobourg.

THROUGH SEPT. 3, CANADA 150 — A MULTIDISCIPLINARY EXHIBITION FROM THE PERMANENT COLLECTION: is the exhibition at the Art Gallery of Northumberland (third floor west at Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W., Cobourg). For more information, call 905-372-0333.

COBOURG ART CLUB: has refreshed its art show at the Mill Restaurant and Pub (990 Ontario St., Cobourg), with an eclectic mix of original paintings by local artists for your viewing pleasure.

COBOURG ART CLUB: member work can also be seen at Northumberland Mall in six shop windows throughout the building.