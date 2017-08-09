Rodeo returns to Roseneath fairgrounds Aug. 26-27

The Roseneath Agricultural Society welcomes the Rawhide International Pro Rodeo Company back to the fairgrounds Aug. 26 and 27.

The press release states that the company, established in 1987, brings “the best professional rodeo competitions have to offer with real cowboys, cowgirls, broncos and fierce bucking bulls.”

It added that the show is family entertainment, with a strong focus on animal-welfare regulations (including breeding, raising and maintaining a high quality of rodeo livestock).

Events will include bareback bronc riding, steer wrestling, junior bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, junior barrel racing, break-away roping, team roping, tie-down roping and what the announcement terms the world’s most dangerous sport — bull riding.

Clowns for the kids, along with trick roping and riding, round out each performance. As well, the company precedes each rodeo performance with a Kids’ Zone, which offers the younger audience members a chance to see what it is like to be a rodeo cowboy.

A new feature this year is the High School Rodeo Association competition, designed to promote a positive image of the rodeo, preserve the western heritage and maintain the highest regard for the livestock, while educating youth and instilling the value of good sportsmanship. The age ranges of these enthusiastic youth are Junior High (Grades 6 to 8) an High School (Grades 9 to 12).

The Canadian Cowgirls Precision Rodeo Drill Team, fresh from an award-winning performance at the Calgary Stampede, will also be on hand to show off their unique style.

“Our new rodeo ring constructed specifically for the rodeo awaits this event returning to the Roseneath fairgrounds,” the press release said.

Advance tickets are now on sale at $15 for adults and $10 for children aged six to 12 (children under six are admitted free). Prices at the gate are $5 higher.

Visit www.roseneathrodeo.com or call 905-352-3778 for more information, ticket sales, ticket outlets and information on weekend passes and camping availability.