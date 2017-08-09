Police Briefs

Cobourg Police phone changes

From approximately 8 to 8:30 a.m. this Thursday, the Cobourg Police Service will be implementing changes to its administrative phone lines.

The purpose of these changes is to remove call blocking features, which will provide the community with the service’s identity on caller ID equipped telephones.

While the work takes place, there will be no impact on the community’s ability to contact the police service business line, which is answered by Owen Sound police dispatchers or 911 in an emergency.

“The Cobourg Police Service apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks the community for their patience while we implement these changes,” states a release.

Theft from unlocked vehicle

A Highland Drive resident reported to Port Hope Police theft of change from his unlocked vehicle.

It is believed the theft occurred overnight Aug. 3 to 4. Police remind residents to make sure they lock their vehicles when not in use.

Impaired charge

A 45-year-old Port Hope man has been charged with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle after a Port Hope Police officer commenced a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Shortly after midnight Aug. 5, police stopped the man driving on Ontario Street. An investigation as commenced into the man’s state of sobriety with the utilization of a road side screening device after which he was arrested. David Long appears in court later in August.

Theft of motorcycle cover

A Deblaquire Street man has reported a theft of a motorcycle cover. It is believed the theft occurred sometime during Aug. 5. It is described as black and valued around $200. Anyone with information is asked to call Port Hope Police.

RIDE program

Summer RIDE programs are continuing. Port Hope Police conducted a RIDE check on Aug. 5 after 11 p.m. There were 65 vehicles checked and all was in order.