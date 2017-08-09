Just as the Order of Canada recognizes the contribution of individuals nationally, and the Order of Ontario provincially, Cramahe Township now has the Order of Cramahe to honour contributions to the local community.

To be awarded annually, the first four inductees were announced and presented with Hoselton Sculpture-designed awards at the Canada 150/Cramahe 225 weekend opening ceremonies Aug. 4 at the Keeler Centre in Colborne.

Lenna Broatch

Born and raised in Cramahe Township, Lenna has applied her talents to many organizations such as the Cramahe Horticultural Society, Salem Cemetery, Old St. Andrew’s Presbyterian and Salem United Churches, Apple Blossom Tyme Festival and Heritage Cramahe as well as Music in the Square, Cenotaph Restoration and the Canada 150 committee.

Lenna has great organizational skills, fiscal integrity and has developed a wide support network. If Lenna asks for assistance, volunteers respond. This most-deserved award recognizes her volunteerism and active participation for the betterment of Cramahe Twp, highlighting and preserving our past and striving for an improved future.

Ed Greenwood

Ed has been a member of the Cramahe Township Library Board since its inception by the municipality in March 2001, He was also previously a member of the Colborne Library Board – making him a volunteer library board member for at least 20 years.

He has been a tremendous support to the library and librarians, graciously responding to any requests for advice. Open and encouraging, he always tries to produce solutions to problems. Ed is devoted to his library, always has time to listen and can be counted upon.

In addition to his own career as a librarian in Port Hope, Ed is a well-known author and publisher in the realm of science fiction.

Patti May

Patti has been a member of the Colborne Legion Branch 187 since 1977. She was named a Life Member in 2005 and was Legionnaire of the Year in 2012. She has served on many assorted committees and with other groups within the Legion, chairing most of them at some point. She has served as Branch 187 President for a total 14 years over three different stages — 1990-96, 2008-15 and 2016-17.

Patti has been in charge of the Legion’s Christmas hamper program and worked closely with local food banks and the Salvation Army. She is involved with the Cenotaph committee as well as other civic committees over the years.

Deeply involved with the Anglican Church, she is a strong supporter of the community and always available to help out when required.

Pat Johnston

Pat has had a long-time involvement as a volunteer with just about every agricultural event in Northumberland County including years as an executive member of the Northumberland Cattlemen’s Association and the Northumberland Federation of Agriculture. For over 25 years she was been a member and driving force behind the Apple Blossom Tyme Festival.

Pat has participated and was a key volunteer in the Eastern Ontario Agriculture Retention and Expansion Survey project, the first of its kind in Ontario. Locally, she has been involved in the Shiloh Ladies’ Group, the Dundonald Community Centre, the Cramahe Horticultural Society and also served as librarian at the Colborne library.