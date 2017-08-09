ONtour comes to Port Hope on Saturday

A second ONtour concert will come to Northumberland this Saturday when a line-up of four performers hit the bandshell at Port Hope’s Memorial Park.

Next Generation Leahy, along with local acts, performed in Alderville in June.

Four performers will entertain from 6 to 10 p.m. in Port Hope on Saturday.

Whitehorse won the 2016 Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year (and got a 2017 Juno nomination for blues album of the year). Ottawa singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards is described as a musical raconteur, lyrical poet and gifted entertainer. The music of Alx Veliz might be summed up as electrifying synth-driven pop with a Latin rhythm. And Melanie Brulee gives an energetic and charismatic rock performance.

The show is in conjunction with the big Port Hope Arts Festival in Memorial Park that same day.

These two stops are among 20 venues to host ONtour concerts, which provide a celebration of the province’s 150th anniversary by showcasing some of Ontario’s outstanding musical talent.

Each ONtour concert is free, goes on rain or shine, and is open to music lovers of all ages.

For more information o the Port Hope show, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1397845583639570/.