New format for Warkworth Long Lunch this year

The longtime Warkworth Long Lunch is being shaken up at bit this year.

For just $2, people are able to seek out what they want to purchase and eat from popular food truck vendors, as opposed to buying meal tickets to eat prepared foods. Kids under 12 enter the food truck event for free.

There will still be seating, as previously, with tables set end-to-end filling the main street of the village, and it will still go ahead rain or shine, says Trent Hills Deputy Mayor Bob Crate.

Asked about the food change for the 14th annual, Aug. 20 event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “I understand keeping the original form had become a bit of a problem” so this new format was developed, Crate said.

The long lunch is a “very important” event in the community “and I still think it will be an interesting venue” with this year’s change,” Crate said. “I hope people will embrace it.”

In addition to the Food Truck Event, there will be craft brew in a beer garden, live music, a vintage trailer show and shine, the east-street market, and the village’s own enticing downtown shops. The Millennium Lilac Trail is located close by.

The website (www.warkworth.ca) explains the change this way: “With the popularity of Food Truck events, the Warkworth Business Association Long Lunch event Chair, Perry Melzack, has transformed a vision into reality and is bringing one to our village. Fabulous food trucks combined with great entertainment by the Long Lunch Rhythm Band, the return of the popular tiny vintage trailers, a beer garden, the signature Long Lunch feature of tables lined down the Main Street, and all the friendly folks will make it another day to remember.”