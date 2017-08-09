Get ready to cheer again for the Cobourg Cougars

Sunday, May 21, 2017. Cobourg Community Centre. Cobourg Cougars vs Brooks Bandits. It’s the final game of the RBC Cup. It’s sold out and TSN is airing the game live across Canada. The game is in OT and the next goal wins the Canadian junior A hockey championship.

It’s the very scenario that every kid in Canada has played in road or pond hockey. Let’s go back to November 2016. My wife and I are attending a marriage conference and one of the host couples is Paul and Eleanor Henderson. Being a hockey fan and the Team Chaplain of the Cobourg Cougars (in partnership with Hockey Ministries International and Northumberland Youth Unlimited), I’m excited to hear their story.

My wife encourages me to talk to Paul Henderson to ask if he has any advice for the Cougars. It takes me a few hours to gather up the bravery required to introduce myself to a hockey player of that stature. When I finally approach Paul, I find a man eager to share his experience of winning two championships: the Memorial Cup in 1962 and the Summit Series in 1972. Paul agrees to record a personal video greeting for the Cougars.

Fast forward to February 2017. The playoffs are around the corner and the pressure to win is increasing. During one of our bi-weekly chapel sessions, I share the video greeting with the team. I expect Paul’s advice to be about hockey skills, but what we hear is 10% hockey, 90% life.

Phrases like:

“Don’t forget to enjoy the process.”

“Savour the moments and don’t put so much pressure on yourself to win, because if you do that, you’ll probably lose.”

“Every shift - give it your best shot.”

“You know who you are on the inside, so never get down on yourself - you’re going to make mistakes.”

“Who you are on the inside is a whole lot more important than what you accomplish on the ice.”

Paul understands the pressures the Cougars are facing. The Cougars organization is concerned with their players’ health - physical, mental, emotional and spiritual - and I am honoured to provide emotional and spiritual support to the team.

At chapel, we look at biblical examples of character qualities such as integrity, honesty, humility, teamwork, trust, steadfastness, adversity and influence. We also learn about peace, the birth of Jesus and prayer. We discuss how God created them with their gift for hockey, loves to see them do their best with their gifts, and is interested in their whole lives!

May 21, 2017. 8:21 of OT. Nick Minerva lets loose a cannon toward the Bandits goal and SCORES!! COUGARS WIN! COUGARS WIN! The crowd goes wild! Me and my sons are cheering so much we lose our voices. It’s a memory I will never forget. I was, and still am, so very proud of the guys.

I’m proud of what they accomplished, but I’m also proud of who they became. They didn’t just become a great team that reached their ultimate goal. They became a brotherhood. They challenged, encouraged and supported each other. They played for each other. Each guy goes home with a medal, but I know that each time they look at their hardware, they will remember and honour their brothers.

I can’t wait to support the next group of players as they use their gifts to the best of their abilities. The next regular season starts soon and the first home game is on Monday, Sept. 11.

Join us in cheering loudly for the reigning national champions: your Cobourg Cougars! GO COUGARS GO!

Tony Posthumus is the Team Chaplain for the Cobourg Cougars and Executive Director of Northumberland Youth Unlimited