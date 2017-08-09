Cramahe council news

Aug. 11 still the return date for Colborne apartments

As of Tuesday's Cramahe Township council meeting, this Friday, Aug. 11 remains the date when 13 of 17 apartment dwellers at 29 King St. East in Colborne can return, CAO Craig Brooks reported.

“As far as I know, (the date) still holds,” Brooks said. “There were some unforeseen things in the building they have had to work on but that is between the property owners and the contractor.”

Deteriorating joists, resulting from a fire “years ago,” came to light when a ceiling was removed. The joists must be repaired before work passes inspection.

Three businesses in the building have returned to their main-floor, streetfront offices. Four of the 17 apartments will not be reopened.

There is a December 2017 deadline for the complete restoration of the building.

June 9, more than 30 people were evacuated from the 29 King St. East apartment building in downtown Colborne due to a collapsed rear wall.

Mayor breaks tie to approve 2016 audit

Cramahe Township is finally signing off on its 2016 financial audit. A tie-vote was again broken by Mayor Marc Coombs.

There are “no significant internal control matters” of municipal finances in 2016 an audit by Collins Barrow Kawarthas LLP has determined.

Joanna Park, a Collins Barrow partner, presented the review findings to Cramahe Twp. council Tuesday.

But after the auditor’s presentation, when the motion was put to accept the report and sign off on all required documents, Deputy Mayor Sandra Arthur said she would like the matter tabled until the first September meeting of council so she could ask further questions and determine what extra costs would be required to conduct a more detailed review.

Mayor Coombs said there could be no discussion until the motion to approve was first passed for discussion. If there was to be a change, then a second amendment could then be put forward by Arthur.

That done, Arthur said she had only just received as response to a May e-mail to the auditor that same day (Aug. 8) and wanted to time to review it. Park said the deputy mayor’s concerns would not impact the outcome of the official audit and said the discussion was probably not to be held in open council.

So, Coombs called for a vote on the motion to approve. Councillors Ed Van Egmond and Don Clark approved. Arthur and Coun. Tim Gilligan opposed.

“Well, I will break the tie,” Coombs said, and the motion was approved.

Two council members will sign off on the audit. Coombs said it will probably be himself, he doubted the deputy mayor would sign so the second signature will be “whoever walks through the door first. It really doesn’t matter.”

Two Durham St. North lot severances approved

Two new residential building lots will be created from an existing property at 18 Durham St. North in Colborne. Cramahe Twp. council approved the severances Tuesday.

Both severed lots are approximately .37 acres with a frontage of approximately 55 feet. Both lots will be water and sewer serviced.

The severances were reviewed by the Land Division Advisory Committee July 10 and there were no objections from the public and concerned agencies.

The severances are approved provided the applicant pay Cramahe Twp. $1,100 for each of the two lots in lieu of deeding parkland, municipal taxes must be paid in full and deeds submitted to the township with a hard copy of a registered survey. Bill Rutherford has been given one year to comply with the conditions.