Wow! What a weekend.

I’m of course referring to the Canada 150/Cramahe 225 celebrations held from Friday to Sunday this past weekend. Spearheaded by the Canada 150 Committee and helped along with generous funding by the Canadian government, there was a wonderful array of events and places to visit for three full days. I’m sure that if I start to thank everyone I’ll miss somebody as there were so many that played a part. As well, I won’t cover all the events but touch on some highlights.

Friday morning at 8 a.m. saw the Colborne & District Lions Club at the Keeler Centre blowing up red and white balloons to decorate the arena pad for what turned out to be a very moving and exciting Citizenship Ceremony. Thirty-two people were sworn in as new Canadian citizens. From my vantage point on stage you could see the emotion in their faces as they repeated the oath, many with tears in their eyes. As I mentioned at the time, what could be more Canadian than being sworn in as a new citizen in a hockey rink!

I need to thank Cassie Bullard and Kate Campbell at Northumberland County for their work on this event, along with Patti May and our Colborne Royal Canadian Legion Branch 187, Pam Hohner and the Brighton Cadets, Jeannie Mintz for leading us in O Canada, MP Kim Rudd, MPP Lou Rinaldi, Warden Mark Walas and Mayor John Logel for their support & attendance, Gerri Horton & Ron Joyce from our local Tim Hortons for supplying free refreshments for everyone and finally Jeff Hoskin, our Cramahe operations manager and a great parks and rec staff that were kept busy all weekend setting up and tearing down for different events.

The Friday evening opening ceremonies saw four very special people become the inaugural Order of Cramahe recipients. This is a brand new recognition for a person that has spent many years volunteering in order to make our community a better place. The four people recognized were Patti May, Pat Johnston, Lenna Broatch and Ed Greenwood. I know all four personally and have worked with them all on various committees & boards for much of the past 20 years. They are all truly deserving of this award and I was overjoyed to see them receive this recognition.

Saturday evening was a “Truly Canadian Evening” with almost 350 people in attendance for a special meet and greet with Cramahe’s own Jane Urquhart. Jane’s engaging talk on her new book which followed was very well received as was the excellent meal served after by Black Dress Catering. Music by the Mill Arts & Heritage Centre and improv by the Ontario Street Theatre capped off an excellent evening.

Throughout the weekend was the Rotary car rally, two very popular heritage walks, a baseball tournament at the Castleton Sports Fields, a quilt show at the Salem United Church, roast beef dinner at the Legion, a heritage lunch at Old St. Andrews, genealogy at the Colborne Library, a studio tour throughout the municipality as well as a Fun Fayre at the Keeler Centre. There was really something for everyone. The fireworks on Sunday evening in Castleton were truly spectacular. Thanks to Doug’s Small engines for setting it up and CRH for their generous sponsorship.

The Canada 150 Committee deserves every accolade thrown their way as they really pulled together and made this event a great success. Lots of hard work and inspiration paid off.

The Committee consists of Jim Williams- Chair, Trish O’Brien-Recording Secretary, Pat Westrope –Secretary, Chauncy Perry- Marketing, Brenda Palmieri, Janice McKnight, Patti May, Graham Norcutt, Don Clark, Marion McComb, Joy Gifford and myself. Also assisting as unofficial members was Lenna Broatch, Lisa Meekes, the Castleton Sports Club & Heritage Cramahe.

A big thank you as well to all of you who came out and supported all the various events. I think that through having events throughout the municipality for this special celebration it helped bring us all closer together to realize how lucky we are to be Canadians and to call both Canada and Cramahe home.

Marc Coombs is the mayor of Cramahe Township