Cappelletti wins Vandermeer Poetry Prize

COLBORNE -

“I’m quite surprised that I actually won.”

Those are the words of Northumberland Hills Public School student Lila Cappelletti after receiving the 2017 Vandermeer Toyota Poetry Prize last Friday at the Cramahe 225 and Canada 150 Celebrations, the event hurriedly transferred to the Keeler Centre last Friday evening due to the weather.

“I had originally written the poem for a school assignment and was going to enter a short story in the competition,” Cappelletti said. “But my teacher asked me if I was entering the competition and suggested I consider entering the poem.”

It was a decision that led not only to her winning the Vandermeer Toyota Poetry Prize but, also, the $200 that went with it, presented by Colborne resident and Governor General Award winning author Jane Urquhart.

“I discovered my passion for writing a little over a year ago,” says Cappelletti. “And I wrote the poem last spring. I have never tried writing poetry before. I first thought about the type of attributes I wanted to include about myself in the poem – I like to read, I love animals, I’m passionate about things. Secondly, I filled it in with my memories and emotion. Lastly, I changed some boring words and made them less generic.”

The poetry competition was created by Cramahe Public Library librarian Mary Norton in 2010 and Cobourg’s Vandermeer Toyota offered to create the prize for last year’s competition. “We’re very honoured to be part of such a unique competition and to be able to encourage creative writing for young students.” says Hank Vandermeer, the principal of the company. “As well, we’re pleased to be the only poetry prize in Northumberland County.”

Cappelletti, who loves to write, goes into Grade 8 in the new school year.

“I want to be a writer and, possibly, an animal therapist. So I’m planning on taking an online Grade 9 academic English credit,” she says. “I find writing really interesting, especially as you never know how your thoughts and feelings will be interpreted, once they’re put on paper.”

Already, Norton’s thoughts are turning toward 2018’s competition, hoping more schools in Cramahe Township will come on board and encourage students to enter the competition.

“Yes, we have something unique,” she says. “It was a wonderful evening and we’re very proud of the winners and very appreciative of Vandermeer Toyota donating their prize. And that creative writing is alive and well in Cramahe Township.”