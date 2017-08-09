Calendar listings

Thursday, Aug. 10

TRILLIUM WALKERS: invite you along on their five- or 10-km. walk, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 905-372-6430 or 905-373-6048.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: invite those concerned about someone's drinking to the 9:30 a.m. meeting of the Al-Anon Family Groups in Room 29 at Trinity United Church, 284 Division St., Cobourg. For more information, call 1-866-951-3711.

GANARASKA VALLEY PROBUS CLUB: meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Town Park Recreation Centre (62 McCaul St., Port Hope),and new members are always welcome.

For more information, call Mary Lycett at 905-885-6525.

SEXUAL HEALTH CLINIC: runs from 10 a.m. to noon in Port Hope, offering confidential access to cervical screening, low-cost birth control, pregnancy testing, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and sexual-health information. To make an appointment, call the health unit at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 1205.

FAMILY STORYTIME: starts at 11 a.m. at the Port Hope Public Library (31 Queen St.), and there's all-day crafts and activities. For information, call 905-885-4712.

SENIORS' PROGRESSIVE EUCHRE: at 1 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre, 232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg. For more information, call 905-372-6384.

TIM SWIM: from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the pool at the Jack Burger Sports Complex (60 Highland Dr., Port Hope) offers free public swimming, thanks to sponsorship by Tim Hortons.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 200 King St. W., Cobourg. For info, call 1-800-932-8677 or visit www.tops.org.

MOON EUCHRE: is the program at Bewdley Legion (5063 Lake St.). Register at 6 p.m., and play at v6:30 p.m. — everyone is welcome. For information, call 905-797-2070.

COBOURG ECOLOGY GARDEN VOLUNTEER COMMITTEE: meets at the recreation hall at Legion Village (111 Hibernia St.), and new members are always welcome. Tea and treats at 6:45 p.m. Meeting begins at 7 p.m. For details, visit www.cobourgecologygarden.ca.

S-ANON FAMILY GROUP: meets from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg), offering a program for those who have been affected by someone else's sexual behaviour, based on the Twelve Traditions of Alcoholics Anonymous. For more information, e-mail sanoncobourg@gmail.com.

Friday, Aug. 11

HOME ALONE WORKSHOP: which runs from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre (99 Toronto Rd., Port Hope) teaches young people aged 10 to 14 the skills they need to be safe at home alone through interactive games and activities. To register, call 905-885-2626, ext. 280.

TWICE-AROUND PROGRESSIVE EUCHRE: plus a time for tea and sweets is the 1 p.m. program at the Market Building (201 Second St., Cobourg). For more information, call 905-372-7177.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: starts at

1 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre, 232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg. Everyone is welcome (bring your own partner). For more information, call 905-885-7440.

Saturday, Aug. 12

COBOURG FARMERS' MARKET: runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Market Square, just south of Victoria Hall, offering fresh food, gifts, crafts, wine and more.

ANNUAL ARTS FESTIVAL: returns to the Port Hope Farmers' Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the town hall on Queen Street, with artists and artisans set up to show and sell their Canadian-made products. As well, children's activities will be offered in nearby Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 905-885-2004 or visit www.visitporthope.ca.

TRILLIUM WALKERS: invite you along on their five- or 10-km. walk, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 905-372-6430 or 905-373-6048.

ANTIQUE MACHINERY SHOW: is on for the 26th year at 3090 County Rd. 28 (at the corner of Dale Road — watch for signs), along with the first-ever Wheat Field Rendezvous Vintage Snowmobile Show aqnd Swap Meet at the same location, both hosted by the Hope Agricultural Heritage Club. Both events run today and tomorrow. For more information, call Earl Ashby (905-753-2387) or Dan Lovshin (905-377-1348).

HORSESHOES: is one of the happenings at the Bewdley Legion (5063 Main St.), with the Fred Glanville Memorial tournament (register at noon, play at 1 p.m., everyone welcome. Also at the Bewdley Legion, don't miss the 2 p.m. meat roll and the steak dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m (tickets available in advance only — call 905-342-5755 for information).

FISH FRY: runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Colborne Legion (92 King St. E., Colborne), with tickets available at the door (reduced price for veterans, and children under five are free).

MOVIES ON THE BEACH: is the program that begins at dusk on the beach at Cobourg's Victoria Park.

Sunday, Aug. 13

TRILLIUM WALKERS: invite you along on their five- or 10-km. walk, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 905-372-6430 or 905-373-6048.

WEED WALK: is a fun, guided tour that runs from noon to 4 p.m. at Wesleyville Church (2082 Lakeshore Rd., west of Port Hope) that tells you what “weeds” are not actually weeds at all. It 's a free program, though donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, e-mail friendsofwesleyvillevillage@gmail.com or call 905-753-2196.

MOON SHOT EUCHRE: is on at the Colborne Legion (92 King St. E., Colborne), with lunch at noon and play starting at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome — for more information, call Sandra at 905-355-5148.

ROSENEATH CAROUSEL: is ready to go at the Roseneath Fairgrounds, open for rides between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.roseneathcarousel.com.

Monday, Aug. 14

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS: meets seven days a week in a number of locations throughout Northumberland. For more information, call 1-866-951-3711.

SUMMER SPEAKER SERIES FOR ADULTS: begins at 10 a.m. at the Cobourg Public Library (200 Ontario St.). Today's topic is healthy eating.

COBOURG AND DISTRICT SENIORS' FRIENDSHIP BRIDGE GROUP: invites seniors aged 55-plus to come enjoy a game of bridge from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Market Building (201 Second St.). For more information, call 905-373-1328.

FALLS PREVENTION: is the subject of a class today and Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre (99 Toronto Rd., Port Hope), and drop-ins are welcome. For info, call 905-885-2626, ext. 280.

PROGRESSIVE EUCHRE: is the program at Bewdley Legion (5063 Lake St.), starting at 6:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome. For more information, call 905-797-2070.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: at 7 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre, 232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg. For information, call 905-885-7440, or visit cobourgdbc.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

TRILLIUM WALKERS: invite you along on their five- or 10-km. walk, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 905-372-6430 or 905-373-6048.

DIABETES — JUST THE BASICS: is the workshop hosted by the

Port Hope Northumberland Community Health Centre at the Cobourg Community Centre (750 D'Arcy St.) from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To register, call 905-885-2626, ext. 280.

BREASTFEEDING CLINIC: offers one-on-one support from a family-health nurse from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brighton Ontario Early Years Centre (170 Main St.). To make an appointment, call the health unit at 1-866-888-4577.

BIRDS IN YOUR BACKYARD: is the 11 a.m. program at the Port Hope Public Library (31 Queen St.), so don't forget your binoculars. For information, call 905-885-4712.

LADIES' SOCIAL GROUP: invites senior ladies to the Community Care Northumberland office in Colborne (11 King St. E.) for conversation and fellowship at 1 p.m. For more information, call Maretta at 905-355-2989.

SEXUAL HEALTH CLINIC: runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Cobourg, offering confidential access to cervical screening, low-cost birth control, pregnancy testing, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, and sexual-health information. To make an appointment, call the health unit at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1205.

ASK (THE ACTIVE SINGLE SENIORS KLUB): meets at 7 p.m. at the recreation hall at Legion Village, 111 Hibernia St., Cobourg, for single seniors interested in going places but don't know anyone to go with — to enjoy a restaurant meal, a movie, the theatre, an interesting speaker or even a trip. For information, call 905-885-9801 or 289-276-0299.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUPS: welcome anyone concerned about someone's drinking to their 7 p.m. meeting in Room 30 at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg). For more information, call 1-866-951-3711.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

PINE RIDGE HIKING CLUB: welcomes walkers to join one of their regularly scheduled hikes in the local area. For more details, call 905-377-0573 or visit http://pineridgehikingclub.ca/index.htm.

NORTHSHORE PROBUS CLUB OF COBOURG: meets at 10 a.m. at the Lions Community Centre (157 Elgin St. E., Cobourg) for socializing, speakers, trips and fun, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call Brenda Moore at 905-372-6838 or visit www.probus-

northumberland.ca/about-northshore-probus-club.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE: starts at 1 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre, 232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg. For information, call 905-885-7440 or visit cobourgdbc.com.

A MERMAID'S TALE: is the summer movie matinee at the Port Hope Public Library (31 Queen St.), starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call 905-885-4712.

MID-WEEK PORT HOPE FARMERS' MARKET: runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Gilmer's Home Hardware (177 Toronto Rd.), offering seasonal fruits, vegetables, crafts, baked goods and more.

CRAFTERNOON: at the Garden Hill branch of the Port Hope Public Library (3609 Ganaraska Rd.) starts at 2 p.m., a wonderful chance for a friendly chat about books and more.

CHALLENGERS WEIGHT-LOSS SUPPORT GROUP: meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ruth Clarke Activity Centre, 81 Mill St. S., Port Hope. For more information, call Pat at 905-342-5255.

HAM-AND-SALAD SUPPER: gets you out of the house for a nice summer meal where someone else does the cooking and cleaning. Hosted by the Cobourg Legion ladies' auxiliary, it takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the club room at the Legion hall (136 Orr St.). For tickets, call Yolande (905-373-4336) or the clubroom (905-372-1996).

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY): meets from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Centreton Hall at 2363 County Rd. 23 (north of Grafton). For more information, call Iva at 905-372-2438.

ST. JOHN'S TREASURE TROVE: is open at St. John's Anglican Church (25 Pine St. N., Port Hope), with good used items available from 6 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday.

GANARASKA RAILWAY MODELLERS: welcome railway fans of all ages to their 7 p.m. meeting at Port Hope’s VIA station on Hayward Street. Work on the club’s layout, discuss all phases of railroading, exchange information, observe passing trains — for more information, call Dave Ellis at 905-800-0410.

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK: begins at dusk in Port Hope's Memorial Park (or in the gym at the Town Park Recreation Centre, 62 McCaul St., in case of inclement weather). Tonight's feature is the Lego Batman movie.