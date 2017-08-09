A simple peach recipe with an addition of honey

This time of year is enough to drive a recipe writer crazy; there are so many fresh local items coming into season it is difficult to keep up writing recipes to embrace them all.

To try to write a list would be pointless as there are just too many and I might miss your favourite.

The one fruit that is dominating my mind right now is the peach. I have two peach trees that are loaded with fruit—not quite ripe yet, but soon. This is the first year in three that my trees have fruit. Cold winters and ice storms took their toll in the previous years. The only threats I have left are hail storms and racoons.

So, here is an easy recipe for a nice simple peach dessert. All recipes are made to be customized, so you could substitute maple syrup for the honey or brown sugar with a little lemon juice, etc. Now I like the rum infused whipped cream but sometimes I just pour a shot of straight rum over the ice cream and peaches.

When it comes to rum, buy the best. Pusser’s is a good choice and my wife buys me another that costs about $55, but is well worth the money. High quality rum is like a liqueur to me, easy sipping or great cooking.

PEACHES & HONEY

Ingredients

1/2 Cup Local unpasteurized wildflower honey

2 Tbsp Butter

6 Ontario peaches, peeled, quartered, pits removed

Method

Cover the bottom of a 14-inch skillet with honey & butter. Warm the honey/butter over medium heat and add the peaches with one of the cut sides down.

Raise the heat to medium-high and cook the peaches for 5 to 7 minutes without turning them. The cooked side should be slightly browned when you turn them. Turn each slice onto the other cut side and continue cooking for about another 4 minutes.

Serve the warm peaches with cold ice cream or rum infused whipped cream

If you want to flambé this dish add a 1/4 cup warm rum and ignite it. You can do this in the skillet or transfer warm peaches to an oven proof serving dish, add rum and ignite.

