Why does Port Hope have the only uranium conversion plant in Canada in its harbour, only metres away from the downtown? Why does Cobourg have such a grandiose municipal building called Victoria Hall? Why is there a huge underwater berm cutting across Rice Lake starting in Harwood going to the other side?

History provides answers.

It was Spanish novelist, essayist and philosopher George Santayana who said those who do not learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.

In a world where we drown in information coming at us like an unending tsunami, we can only take tiny sips of knowledge, barely satisfied and yet always thirsty for more.

And, while it may feel like we are on top of what is going on with the ability to consume so much information through our smartphones, tablets, and computers, we often lack context.

History provides this. When we know what has led up to a particular decision or understand why something took place, it is often the history that provides the framework. As Canadian historian Margaret MacMillan argues in her book, The Uses and Abuses of History, history is about searching for truth.

Museums are an important to remembering history. They allow us to see, experience and interact with it. So, the significance of local heritage centres, like Dorothy House in Port Hope or the Sifton Cook Museum in Cobourg should not be underestimated.

Add to this Dressler House, the home of movie legend Marie Dressler in Cobourg, and Barnum House in Grafton, and Proctor House in Brighton the passion of people to maintain and promote local history.

Keeping these facilities viable is hard work. Tireless volunteer boards take on the burden of operating them, making acquisitions, providing programs and keeping the buildings sound. Budgets are minimalist since fundraising, and government grants keep these places open.

Cobourg council is hoping to embark on its first cultural master plan shortly. While some may call it a waste of money, resources and time, for those who are artists, writers, musicians and others, this is huge, positive step.

Culture not only enriches the life of a community, but it can also attract people. Culture is tightly tied to tourism. And, this is good for the economy.

It is also good for those who volunteer and fundraise for cultural organizations like the museums. A master plan can provide guidance, support and suggest opportunities to strengthen these non-profits and make them more vital. It can also give focus where there was none before. It can spot potential collaboration, spark new ideas and bring cohesion to disparate things.

Both the Cobourg museum and Dressler House are mere blocks from Victoria Hall. Neither museum gets anywhere near the crowds or attention by visitors that the town hall garners. Could the museums benefit from a guided tour starting at Victoria Hall, then move to the Cobourg museum and Dressler House as a three-point attraction rather than a single stop? Maybe a horse and wagon could transport visitors between them?

Let’s hope the cultural master plan explores innovative approaches and provides unique, creative recommendations to enhance these attractions and more. Not only will this make Cobourg a better place to live and strengthen our economy, but we may also learn some history that could be useful in our future.

Robert Washburn is a professor of e-journalism at Loyalist College. He can be reached at www.consider-this.ca. This column and others are archived online at http://considerthis.onlinedemocracy.ca.