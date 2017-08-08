Staff and customers of Davis’ Independent have made possible the purchase of not one, but two pieces of equipment to support patients of Northumberland Hills Hospital.

In a recent presentation, owner Scott Davis and community-events co-ordinator Valerie Tanner made a $7,100 donation to hospital representatives.

A new centrifuge for the laboratory, at a cost of $5,000, has been purchased. The remaining $2,100 will cover a rehabilitation trainer for dialysis patients.

Lab manager Allan Howe stated in the press release that the entire health-care system rests on the foundation of diagnostic testing.

“We are thrilled that Davis’ Independent has recognized the role that the laboratory plays in providing quality care and diagnostics for our patients,” he said.

“NHH dialysis patients and staff are extremely grateful to Davis’ Independent for funding a new rehabilitation trainer,” director of maternal, child, outpatient and pharmacy services Ann Wehrstein added.

“When this equipment is used, it not only provides exercise for patients during their frequent and long treatment visits, it also assists in improving patient’s cardiovascular status.”

The donation was raised over more than a year, as the Independent organized store fundraisers — pumpkin sales, flower sales, barbecues — and encouraged their customers to support these equipment purchases.

The Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation extends its thanks to Scott Davis, his staff members and his customers for their continued support.

• • •

COBOURG – If it’s late August, it must be Showcase of Delectables time.

To be precise, Aug. 23 is the big day.

Each year, the Northumberland Central Chamber of Commerce and Northumberland United Way kick off their campaign with this celebration of some of the best local restaurants and eateries from across Northumberland County.

Participating restaurants already include A1 Gluten Free Gals, Best Western Cobourg Inn and Convention Centre, Burnham Family Farm Market, the Cobourg Lions’ Community Centre (which is always the venue for the showcase), Empire Cheese, Rosewood Estates, Soula’s Tea Garden, The Market & Smør, The Mill Restaurant and Tavern, The Shortbread Company and William Street Beer Company, all of whom are preparing their best dishes, desserts and drinks for the occasion.

“Each year, the Showcase of Delectables brings the best local restaurants under one roof, creating a unique food experience unlike any other,” United Way chief executive officer Heather Norris said.

“Thank you to the North-umberland Central Chamber of Commerce for hosting this annual event, the Cobourg Lion’s Community Centre for providing the venue, and to all the local, participating restaurants who donate food and time and services to support Northumberland United Way.”

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at the Cobourg Lions’ Community Centre. Tickets are $20 at the door — or $15 in advance, available at United Way (82 Swayne St.) and the chamber (278 George St.).

• • •

COBOURG — Somewhere out there innocently enjoying the summer are a number of small children who will set foot in school for the first time in September.

Thanks to the First Rider Program, they can be ready for that first bus ride before the calendar page turns.

If your child will be riding a school bus for the first time this summer, the First Rider Program offers lessons in bus safety as well as a ride on the bus. Each 20-minute session includes a safety video and a 10-minute parent-child bus ride.

All young school bus riders and their families are welcome.

The First Rider program is offered by local school-bus operators and Student Transportation Services of Central Ontario, which transports students from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board, and the Conseil Scolaire De District Catholique Centre-Sud.

Three sessions are held on Aug. 25 and 26. In addition to Clarington Central Secondary School in Bowmanville and Lansdowne Place in Peterborough, Northumberland Mall in Cobourg will be one of the sites.

Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26.

For further information, please visit www.stsco.ca or call 1-800-757-0307.

• • •

COBOURG — The volunteers at the Petticoat Lane Thrift Store announce their big Summer Blow-Out Sale Friday.

This is your chance for super discounted prices on all summer clothing and accessories. There’s a new selection daily, so check the sales board for details and shop ‘til you drop.

Located at 25 Munroe St. In Cobourg (across the street from the No Frills and immediately east of the Beer Store), Petticoat Lane is entirely run by the volunteers of the Northumberland Hills Hospital Auxiliary. It is their biggest fundraiser for the hospital, having brought in literally hundreds of thousands of dollars to be used for the purchase of priority medical equipment, so this is another reason to feel good about shopping there.

• • •

