COLBORNE -

A swearing-in ceremony on the floor of a hockey rink, a Tim Hortons truck in the parking lot handing out the double-doubles — could there be a more Canadian way to welcome 30 of the country's newest citizens.

Cramahe Township Mayor Marc Coombs made the point at the Keeler Centre Friday, when Northumberland County hosted the ceremony that saw about 30 residents of the local municipalities and even beyond take the oath, sing the national anthem, and collect flags, certificates and congratulations from a line-up of dignitaries that included Major General Simon Hetherington.

“This is a proud moment for all of you and for all of us. It's a memory for you and your family, and you will always cherish it,” Maj.-Gen. Hethrington told the group prior to the swearing-in.

“As you pronounce the words of the oath, take them to heart. They are your commitment to do your best for Canada.”

Becoming a Canadian citizen means acquiring all the rights and responsibilities that come with the privilege, he said. For example, the right to vote includes the responsibility to do at least some research to make an informed choice.

He also mentioned the responsibility to help others in the community.

“Volunteerism is an important component of our Canadian society, and I encourage all of you to actively seek opportunities to do so.”

Or, he said, they might consider military service, as is the case with some of his colleagues in the army.

“You are absolutely what we aspire to be – a cross-section of our country. We don't discriminate against gender, orientation, race, religion or anything.”

After the oath was administered to a group that ranged in age from young schoolchildren to seniors, other dignitaries offered their own thoughts.

“What can I say except, 'Welcome!' This is truly a special day for us, as much as it is for you, I believe,” Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd said.

“As Canadians, we believe in a just society that upholds democracy to be not a far-off ideal but a daily reality.

“The story of Canada continues to be written every day. Each of you now contribute your life stories as you live here to add to that incredible book that is the story of Canada,” Rudd continued.

“Every day you will contribute as individuals to the uniqueness that makes us all Canadian, but you will also be part of what I believe is the most special family there has ever been — the family of the nation of Canada.”

Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi brought the perspective of an immigrant to the line-up of dignitaries. He'd left his homeland in the late 1960s, he said – “but to come to a country like Canada is the best thing that every happened to me, and I am sure it will be for you as well.

“Congratulations on choosing the best country in the world to live in, bar none.”'

Maj.-Gen. Hetherington remarked on the joy he saw on the face of each new Canadian as they shook hands following the oath.

It brought back to him the times he and his fellow Canadian Armed Forces members served in some terrible places and endured some dreadful times.

“But we knew when we came home, we would be coming home to the best place in the world, where everyone was respected and treated with dignity,” he said.

“We felt so proud every moment to wear the Canadian flag on our shoulder.”

Buttoning his tuxedo jacket, Coombs thanked the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada staffers for their work in arranging a wonderful event to welcome the new Canadians, as well as the Colborne Lions Club, Colborne Legion, Brighton army cadets and township staff.

“This weekend is our celebration of Canada 150 as well as the 225th anniversary of the incorporation of Cramahe Township. I want to personally thank you for making this such a moving, memorable, exciting experience."

cnasmith@postmedia.com