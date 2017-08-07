Fire starts inside car

Quick arrival by Port Hope Police helped save serious damage after a car caught fire on Sunday.

The owner of the vehicle was driving along Rose Glen Road in Port Hope when she saw smoke and eventually fire coming from the middle console of her car around 3:30 p.m. She quickly pulled into McDonald’s parking lot and alerted her husband who was following in another vehicle. The man grabbed water bottles to douse the flames, but it seemed like they weren’t extinguishing the fire. Staff were notified and 9-1-1 was called.

Port Hope Police Constable Bob Pitcher was in the area when the call came over the radio and immediately responded. Grabbing an extinguisher from the police cruiser, the extinguisher malfunctioned, but fortunately McDonald’s staff had brought one out just in time. The officer quickly extinguished the flames before fire crews arrived.