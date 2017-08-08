Eight teams are set to compete in the U16 Boy’s Canadian Fast Pitch Championship in Cobourg this Wednesday through Sunday.

The host Cobourg Dodgers are joined by three other Ontario teams (Belmore Sting, Tavistock Athletics, Shallow Lake Red Devils), two from Saskatchewan (Prince Albert Astros, Saskatoon Selects) as well as one from Manitoba (Pimicikamak Heat) and one from Newfoundland (Newfoundland Selects).

The opening ceremonies will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday night on diamond 2 before Cobourg faces Shallow Lake at 7:15 p.m. The Dodgers will play twice earlier in the day at 11 a.m. against Newfoundland and 1:30 p.m. against Pimicikamak.

On Thursday, Cobourg will face Tavistock at 1 p.m. and Saskatoon at 8 p.m. before concluding round-robin play Friday against Prince Albert at 12 p.m. and Belmore at 6:30 p.m.

The playoff rounds will be held Saturday and Sunday. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Members of the Cobourg Dodgers are Wyatt Groves, Chase O’Halloran, Jacob Martin, Dylan O’Reilly, Tucker Firth, Matt Holmes, Graeme Whitehead, Carson Shuttleworth, Carter Clarke, Brock Fencott, Evan Parsons, Austin Sutcliffe, Andrew Van Boekel, Johnathan Kellar and Carter Roth as well as coaches Tim Whitehead, Shaun Shuttleworth, Chris Clarke, Peter Van Boekel and bat boy Caleb Rightmyer.

SCHEDULE

Field 1: Legion Fields – Dodge diamond

Field 2: Legion Fields – Bevan diamond

Wednesday

Gm1: 9 a.m. Belmore vs Pimicikamak (Field 2)

Gm2: 9:30 a.m. Tavistock vs Saskatoon (Field 1)

Gm3: 11 a.m. Cobourg vs Newfoundland (Field 2)

Gm4: 11:30 a.m. Shallow Lake vs Prince Albert (Field 1)

Gm5: 1 p.m. Belmore vs Saskatoon (Field 2)

Gm6: 1:30 p.m. Cobourg vs Pimicikamak (Field 1)

Gm7: 3 p.m. Shallow Lake vs Newfoundland (Field 2)

Gm8: 3:30 p.m. Tavistock vs Prince Albert (Field 1)

Gm9: 7:15 p.m. Shallow Lake vs Cobourg (Field 2)

Gm10: 7:15 p.m. Tavistock vs Newfoundland (Field 1)

Thursday

Gm11: 11 a.m. Saskatoon vs Pimicikamak (Field 2)

Gm12: 12 p.m. Belmore vs Shallow Lake (Field 1)

Gm13: 1 p.m. Tavistock vs Cobourg (Field 2)

Gm14: 2 p.m. Newfoundland vs Prince Albert (Field 1)

Gm15: 3 p.m. Shallow Lake vs Pimicikamak (Field 2)

Gm16: 4:30 p.m. Belmore vs Tavistock (Field 1)

Gm17: 5 p.m. Newfoundland vs Saskatoon (Field 2)

Gm18: 7 p.m. Belmore vs Prince Albert (Field 1)

Gm19: 8 p.m. Cobourg vs Saskatoon (Field 2)

Friday

Gm20: 11 a.m. Tavistock vs Shallow Lake (Field 2)

Gm21: 12 p.m. Cobourg vs Prince Albert (Field 1)

Gm22: 1 p.m. Belmore vs Newfoundland (Field 2)

Gm23: 2 p.m. Tavistock vs Pimicikamak (Field 1)

Gm24: 3 p.m. Prince Albert vs Saskatoon (Field 2)

Gm25: 5 p.m. Newfoundland vs Pimicikamak (Field 1)

Gm26: 6:30 p.m. Belmore vs Cobourg (Field 2)

Gm27: 7 p.m. Shallow Lake vs Saskatoon (Field 1)

Gm28: 8:30 p.m. Prince Albert vs Pimicikamak (Field 2)

Saturday

GmC1: 10 a.m. 1st vs 4th (Field 2)

GmC2: 12 p.m. 2nd vs 3rd (Field 2)

GmP1: 1 p.m. 7th vs 8th (Field 1)

GmC4: 2 p.m. 6th vs LC1 (Field 2)

GmC3: 4:30 p.m. 5th vs LC2 (Field 2)

GmC5: 6:30 p.m. WC1 vs WC2 (Field 2)

Sunday

GmC6: 10 a.m. WC3 vs WC4 (Field 2)

GmC7: 12 p.m. LCS vs WC6 (Field 2)

Gm68: 2:30 p.m. WC5 vs WC7 (Field 2)