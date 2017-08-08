Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club members were spread far and wide last week.

Two ladies teams competed in the Ontario senior championships in Almonte; Ben and Baylee van Steijn competed in the Under-18 championships in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; a ladies team managed to squeeze in a one-day tournament in Pickering and the week finished with the club’s Windmill tournament.

Pride of place goes to 16-year-old Baylee van Steijn who continued her remarkable progress on her way to the top of her sport. Two years ago she finished fourth in the junior championships, last year she won bronze and this year she went one better and won silver.

It was an almost flawless performance from van Steijn as she won her five round robin games before winning her semi final 18-13. Cobourg members were able to watch the final as Bowls Canada live streamed it but it was not to be gold.

After a slow start van Stein rallied but eventually lost 18-8 to Jordan Kos of Saskatchewan.

Ben van Steijn was not so fortunate in the boys’ championship. In the round-robin he had a 4-3 record to finish fourth but only the top two qualified for the semifinal. There was gold for Ontario though as Owen Kirby from the Heritage Greens club in Kitchener won the boys’ championship.

Two teams from Cobourg competed in the Ontario ladies senior championships in Almonte on Aug. 1. There are no easy games at this level and neither team managed to qualify from their pool. Nonetheless there was some excellent play from them.

The team of Dianne Hawryszko, Kathleen Shirley and Nan Hendren gave the eventual gold winners from Ancaster a fright. Leading by four points going into the last end they gave up five in their final game. The team of Carol Dewey, Louisa Arthur and Mary Thibault was the most inexperienced and after tying their opening game they nearly had a famous victory over Willowdale. Two down going into the final end they were sitting with three second bowls but just could not remove the counter from their opponents. Willowdale went on to win silver.

After their exertions in Almonte two of the ladies, Carol Dewey and Kathleen Shirley played with Ann Tough in a ladies’ tournament in Pickering on Aug. 3. After winning their first game the efforts of the week caught up with them and they lost their second game and were out of the prize money.

Dewey and Shirley were back in action at the club’s Windmill tournament on Saturday as were Hawryszko and Louisa Arthur. Hawryszko had some compensation for her loss at the seniors as she skipped her team to victory, ably supported by vice Terry Sutcliffe and lead Melanie Duras.

The club Windmill tournament was sponsored by Miracle Ear Canada and by the Cobourg Short Mat Bowling Club. When the lawn bowling season is over many of the club members go indoors to play short mat bowling at the Cobourg Community Centre. In that form of bowling the bowls have to be rolled around a small windmill placed in the centre of the mat, hence the name of this tournament..

Twelve teams played three eight end games and most games were very close. One exception was Hawryszko’s first game which she won 12-3 but the team’s second game was won on an extra end tie breaker and their final game was 7-6.

The only other team with three wins was that of Bill Arthur, Marilyn McMillan (Ralph Hewitt substituted in the second game) and Wilf Stender. Both their second and third games were decided on an extra end tie breaker and they finished with 23 points – only one point behind Hawryszko’s team.

The full result was: Trophy winners, Dianne Hawryszko, Terry Sutcliffe and Melanie Duras (3 wins - 24 points); second, Bill Arthur, Marilyn McMillan and Wilf Stender (3 wins – 23 points); third Janet Taylor, Donna Longman and Pauline Paterson (2 wins with 27 points). The one game high prize went to David Brister, Ken Bevan and Thelma Eastcott with 23 points

...

Winners of recent club jitneys were: Aug. 1 – Fran Marsh and Nancy Fargo; Aug. 3 – Vince Tamburello and Judy Hickey.

...

For more information about lawn bowling in Cobourg visit the club’s website at www.cobourglawnbowlingclub.weebly.com.