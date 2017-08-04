Kids go nuts for nature at GRCA camp

PORT HOPE -

Aaron Staples has been a teacher at the Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority’s Nature Nuts Camp for four years now.

The weekly summer camps stress nature and on Wednesday the young participants were using wood, hammers and nails to make pinball machines.

Kids don’t often have the chance to use tools and touch wood in this way, he said.

“They don’t do this much anymore,” he said.

The well-known camps (about 30 kids are attending this week) offer ways to meet nature and each week has a different theme. There is only one week left with vacancies, starting Aug. 28, and it is dubbed “the amazing race,” Staples said.

Those interested can call 905-885-8173 for details.

