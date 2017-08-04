Doris preparing for World Duathlon Championships

COBOURG -

Tim Doris may teach at St. Mary’s Elementary School in Grafton, but this August he faces a real test of his own — the World Duathlon Championships in Penticton, B.C.

Doris qualified last July for the Aug. 21 event, where he will run for 10 kilometres, bike for 40 kilometres, then finish up with a 5-kilometre run. The months since then have been filled with lots of running, lots of biking and what he calls brickworks — a 60-kilometre bike ride followed by a 5-kilometre run.

“That gets your legs used to the idea of having to transition from one thing to another,” Doris said during an interview at the Downtown Cobourg Sidewalk Sale.

The Cobourg resident was selling promotional t-shirts to help raise money to get to the world event. His wife Stephanie designed the shirts, the front of which carries what he called his mantra, Train Like A Scientist.

“I spend a lot of time reading and finding information to help my training,” said Doris, who will be back downtown on Saturday.

Then, after all that, there’s the slogan on the back of the shirt: Race Like A Madman.

“So you have all this information and all this training and things you read about — and then you get into a race. Sometimes you can follow a race plan, but sometimes you have to throw it out the window.”

Doris used to commute to work by bicycle. Now he just takes his gear with him when he goes to school, and grabs the chance for a run or a bike ride at lunch. The kids see him come back all sweaty and gross, he said, “but it’s nice for them to see we are not just teachers, but we are active as well.”

Doris started training when his second child was born and he was feeling the effects of having to keep up with two busy children.

The family now consists of 14-year-old Ella (a competitive dancer), 10-year-old Emerson (who plays rep soccer) and six-year-old Finley (who is discovering baseball). The entire family will accompany him to B.C.

The kids see him training, Doris said, and love the chance to see the competitions. They even volunteered at one race, stationed at the finish line so they could see him complete the course.

He is also getting lots of support from his friends in the Cobourg Cycling Club and the people at GoodLife Fitness, where he coaches spinning.

“A gentleman who just started about January has decided he will try a triathlon. I should tell his wife he’s going to be hooked and she’ll never see him again,” he said.

But that’s not how it’s worked out in his own family. Doris works in his training around family needs, rising early to hit the bricks, then focusing on the family all day — and sometimes getting in more training in the evening.

He is delighted the children are active, and hopes to set an example that you can be active into your 50s.

“I’m turning 53 in a couple of weeks,” he said.

“I am thankful for how supportive my friends and family have been, and anyone I talk to. It just takes one conversation with someone to tell them what you are doing, and the encouragement is there.”

