AGN welcomes public to Mandala Project Saturday

The Art Gallery of Northumberland is adding its own component to Saturday’s Sandcastle Festival with The Mandala Project.

This community art activity will be set up on the beach at 11 a.m., the gallery’s press release stated.

Three weeks ago, the gallery set up a workshop at the beach inviting members of the public to create the blueprint design for a community Mandala.

The press release obligingly defined the word.

“A Mandala is a spiritual and symbolic circular pattern which originated in Eastern Philosophies,” it said.

“The AGN has teamed up with local artist Wendy Lilly, and we invite you to join us at the Cobourg beach to produce this visceral design, comprised of the colours and symbols which we feel define us as a community.”

This Mandala will be made of coloured sand, sprinkled into sections and eventually forming a beautiful circular design. Once the group is satisfied that the Mandala is complete, participants will join in washing the sand away in a representation of the temporary nature of the physical realm.

It’s a rare opportunity for collaborative creativity, and organizers hope you’ll take the chance to participate.