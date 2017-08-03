Riding lawnmower catches fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

Quick detection by a homeowner likely saved a house from a major fire.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, three stations of Hamilton Township Fire Department were called to a home on Bickle Hill Road north of Cobourg.

Homeowner Brad Boundy had been cutting grass at his home and put his riding lawnmower inside the two-vehicle garage attached to his house.

When his wife, Mona Saleh, came home, she immediately asked, “what’s the smoke?” Boundy’s response was “what smoke?”

The pair quickly realized the lawnmower was on fire inside the garage, which had the doors closed.

Boundy opened up one of the doors and could see the lawnmower on fire with flames approximately four feet above the machine.

He quickly grabbed a garden hose and knocked down the flames while the fire department was called.

The fire was out when firefighters arrived, but they checked for extension and there was minor smoke damage to the rafters.

“It was imminent” the fire would have spread to the home if his wife hadn’t arrived home when she did and noticed the smoke, Boundy said.

“She came home at the perfect time,” he said.

Boundy was checked over by Northumberland Paramedics on scene and released.

Hamilton Township Fire Chief Kelly Serson said Boundy did the right thing by staying outside of the garage.

“He did a good job with his garden hose and was able to knock the fire down,” Serson said.

